Willie Kirk took charge of WSL side Leicester City in November

Relegation-threatened Leicester City Women will look to exploit Arsenal's Champions League exit when they meet on Friday, says Foxes boss Willie Kirk.

Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall said his side felt "hurt and empty" following Monday's extra-time defeat by Wolfsburg in the second leg of their semi-final.

"We certainly want to capitalise on the match," Kirk said.

"It was an energy-sapping 120 minutes and I'm sure emotionally they are a little bit vulnerable."

Leicester travel to Borehamwood to face Arsenal after lifting themselves off the bottom of the Women's Super League table and going two points clear of the relegation spot with a 4-0 win against Liverpool - their biggest WSL victory ever.

It was also the first time that the Foxes have won back-to-back games this season, having beaten fellow strugglers Reading four weeks earlier.

"The fear from me was that there was no chance to build momentum," Kirk told BBC East Midlands Today about the lengthy gap between their past two games.

"It's great credit to the players and staff that we could put in a performance like we did, because in that time we moved off the bottom, then went back to the bottom, and that shows resilience.

"None of them have panicked."

Kirks says the wins have taken the pressure of his side as they prepare to face two sides that made it to the last four of Europe's biggest club competition, with a trip to Chelsea coming just five days after they play Arsenal.

"It's a free hit in terms of I don't think it will affect our points target," he said.

"But we go to Borehamwood on Friday night and expect to take something from the game now.

"The message is not to rest on what we have achieve so far."