Southend United are working towards moving from their Roots Hall home to a new ground at Fossetts Farm, which is yet to be built

Southend United have again been served a winding-up petition by HM Revenue & Customs.

The financially-troubled National League club had settled a £1.4m debt owed to the tax department two months before the latest petition was filed.

The club is now due to appear in the High Court on 17 May.

Southend, whose season ended with backroom staff going unpaid for the past two months, were put up for sale on 17 March.

Southend United said they would not comment when contacted by BBC Sport about the latest winding-up petition.

They have been summoned to court for similar financial reasons numerous times over the past 15 years, with the latest petition dismissed on 1 March.

Earlier in the week Southend head coach Kevin Maher said he needed clarity about the club's future before he could look to improve his squad.

The Shrimpers finished one place and two points outside the National League play-off spots.