Lazio delayed Napoli's 33-year wait for a Serie A title by at least another day with victory at home to Sassuolo.
Needing to win to keep their ultra-slim hopes alive, Lazio led early through Felipe Anderson before Toma Basic sealed the points in stoppage time.
However, Maurizio Sarri's side have likely only postponed the inevitable as Napoli require just a point from their final six matches to secure the title.
Their next chance to claim that point comes away to Udinese on Thursday.
Napoli's only two previous championship wins came in 1987 and 1990, during Diego Maradona's time at the club.
Lazio's win returned them to second place, 15 points behind the leaders with five games to play, after Juventus had leapfrogged them earlier on Wednesday with a 2-1 win at home to Lecce.
Elsewhere in Serie A, Inter Milan boosted their hopes of Champions League qualification with a 6-0 stroll at struggling Verona as both Edin Dzeko and Lautaro Martinez scored twice.
But Inter's city rivals - and Champions League semi-final opponents next week - AC Milan saw their top-four bid damaged by a 1-1 draw against second-bottom Cremonese that dropped them to sixth.
It could have been worse for Milan, had Junior Messias' 93rd-minute equaliser not rescued the hosts a point. Atalanta sit between the two Milan clubs in fifth after beating Spezia 3-2.
Line-ups
Lazio
Formation 4-3-3
- 94Provedel
- 29LazzariBooked at 84mins
- 15Casale
- 4Gabarrón Gil
- 77MarusicBooked at 62minsSubstituted forHysajat 68'minutes
- 6Marcos AntônioSubstituted forBasicat 73'minutes
- 5VecinoSubstituted forS Milinkovic-Savicat 45'minutes
- 10Romero AlconchelBooked at 40mins
- 7Felipe Anderson
- 17ImmobileSubstituted forPedroat 68'minutes
- 20Zaccagni
Substitutes
- 1Arantes Maximiano
- 3Pellegrini
- 9Pedro
- 11Cancellieri
- 18Romero
- 21S Milinkovic-Savic
- 23Hysaj
- 26Radu
- 31Adamonis
- 34Gila
- 50Bertini
- 88Basic
- 96Fares
Sassuolo
Formation 4-3-3
- 47Consigli
- 21ZorteaBooked at 60minsSubstituted forToljanat 73'minutesBooked at 82mins
- 44Tressoldi NettoBooked at 51minsSubstituted forErlicat 88'minutes
- 13Ferrari
- 6Oliveira da Silva
- 16Frattesi
- 14ObiangSubstituted forThorstvedtat 82'minutes
- 7de Souza
- 10BerardiBooked at 41mins
- 92DefrelSubstituted forÁlvarez Martínezat 72'minutes
- 45LaurientéBooked at 27minsSubstituted forBajramiat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Marchizza
- 8Harroui
- 11Álvarez Martínez
- 15Ceïde
- 19Romagna
- 20Bajrami
- 22Toljan
- 25Pegolo
- 28Erlic
- 42Thorstvedt
- 64Russo
- Referee:
- Massimiliano Irrati
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Lazio 2, Sassuolo 0.
Post update
Gian Marco Ferrari (Sassuolo) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Pedro (Lazio).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Kristian Thorstvedt (Sassuolo) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matheus Henrique.
Goal!
Goal! Lazio 2, Sassuolo 0. Toma Basic (Lazio) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mattia Zaccagni.
Post update
Attempt missed. Davide Frattesi (Sassuolo) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Domenico Berardi with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Sassuolo. Conceded by Patric.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Nedim Bajrami (Sassuolo) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kristian Thorstvedt.
Substitution
Substitution, Sassuolo. Martin Erlic replaces Ruan.
Post update
Pedro (Lazio) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Kristian Thorstvedt (Sassuolo).
Post update
Attempt missed. Toma Basic (Lazio) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Pedro.
Booking
Manuel Lazzari (Lazio) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Nedim Bajrami (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Manuel Lazzari (Lazio).
Booking
Jeremy Toljan (Sassuolo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Jeremy Toljan (Sassuolo).
Post update
Mattia Zaccagni (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Sassuolo. Kristian Thorstvedt replaces Pedro Obiang.