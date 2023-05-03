Last updated on .From the section Irish

The teams held a minute's silence in memory of Kaylee Black before kick-off

Crusaders secured their second Women's Premiership win of the season as they eased to a comfortable 5-0 home victory over bottom side Derry City.

Faith Johnston scored twice with Caitlyn Hamilton, Rachel McLaren and Leah McEvoy also on target.

The loss made it three defeats from three league games for the visitors.

Crusaders dedicated the match to the memory of Kaylee Black, the 13-year-old who played for Crusaders Titans, who passed away.

The club said before the match that their players would wear black armbands and that all ticket money from the game would be donated to Kaylee's family to go towards funeral costs.

Crusaders players also wore t-shirts in tribute to Kaylee before kick-off.

Hamilton gave the north Belfast outfit an early lead before Johnston made it two when she got on the end of a ball played through to finish well.

Crusaders' third came direct from a McLaren corner on the hour-mark with Johnston soon getting her second when she fired home the rebound from a Morganne Beggs shot.

McEvoy completed the scoring by cutting inside and finishing well 13 minutes from time to make it two consecutive wins for Crusaders after an opening-day defeat.