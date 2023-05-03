Match ends, Chelsea Women 2, Liverpool Women 1.
Chelsea's Women's Super League title hopes remain in their own hands after Sam Kerr's late winner gave them victory over Liverpool.
Kerr pounced on a rebound to give Chelsea the lead in the 86th minute.
Niamh Charles had levelled for the hosts with a glancing header after Emma Koivisto had given Liverpool a shock early lead.
Victory means the Blues are four points behind leaders Manchester United, but have played two matches fewer.
Chelsea are third in the table - with Manchester City a point above them in second - but their games in hand mean they are in a strong position to secure a fourth consecutive WSL title in what continues to be a thrilling title race.
And it was the result manager Emma Hayes wanted after their Champions League semi-final exit at Barcelona's hands last week.
"I knew we would fight until the end," Hayes told BBC Three.
"I think we had a hangover from the Camp Nou but the changes definitely had an impact."I know we can produce better performances but when you get to this stage of the season you have to get results and I'm confident we can."
Kerr the hero for Chelsea
Chelsea's chance of a Treble ended in Barcelona, but the league title remains for the taking and they face Manchester United in the FA Cup final later this month.
This victory, though, was a tough one.
Emma Hayes' side dominated after falling behind, with Liverpool keeper Faye Kirby, making her WSL debut, impressively keeping out Guro Reiten and Kerr.
Chelsea found themselves level in the 41st minute when Charles headed home Eve Perisset's corner, but struggled after the restart.
Against a tiring Liverpool defence, Reiten had a goal disallowed for offside in the closing stages.
But it was Kerr, so often the hero for the Blues, who completed the turnaround, poking in a rebound after Jessie Fleming had hit the post.
Reds bounce back with impressive display
Despite winning the reverse fixture and hoping to become the first promoted side to do a WSL double over Chelsea, few would have expected Liverpool to give the champions such a scare at Kingsmeadow.
The Reds were coming into the fixture off the back of a 4-0 thrashing by strugglers Leicester, and were winless in their previous 10 away league games.
But they flew out of the blocks with Koivisto sweeping home Natasha Dowie's cross.
And they could have retaken the lead just before half-time with Perisset blocking a Dowie effort after Ann-Katrin Berger had kept out Shanice van de Sanden's initial strike.
It was a much-improved performance from Matt Beard's side, with keeper Kirby nominated as player of the match.
"It's a special occasion for me [making an WSL debut] and the girls put in a shift so I thought we deserved something," Kirby told BBC Three.
"We've got a three-game week, so we just need to move on."
The Reds can take plenty of positives into their next match at home to title-chasers Manchester City on Sunday.
Chelsea host Everton later on the same day.
Line-ups
Chelsea Women
Formation 3-4-3
- 30Berger
- 15Périsset
- 7Carter
- 16Eriksson
- 21Charles
- 22CuthbertSubstituted forCankovicat 54'minutes
- 8LeupolzSubstituted forRytting Kanerydat 80'minutes
- 11Reiten
- 10JamesSubstituted forHarderat 54'minutes
- 20Kerr
- 17FlemingSubstituted forIngleat 88'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Musovic
- 5Ingle
- 19Rytting Kaneryd
- 23Harder
- 27Abdullina
- 28Cankovic
Liverpool Women
Formation 5-3-2
- 22KirbyBooked at 85mins
- 2KoivistoBooked at 34mins
- 23Bonner
- 4Roberts
- 6Matthews
- 12Hinds
- 7KearnsSubstituted forHumphreyat 82'minutes
- 35TaylorSubstituted forRobeat 68'minutes
- 18HollandSubstituted forLundgaardat 60'minutes
- 19van de SandenSubstituted forStengelat 68'minutes
- 29Dowie
Substitutes
- 1Laws
- 3Robe
- 15Lundgaard
- 17Humphrey
- 21Cumings
- 24Stengel
- Referee:
- Abigail Byrne
- Attendance:
- 1,664
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home25
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home8
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chelsea Women 2, Liverpool Women 1.
Post update
Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Leighanne Robe (Liverpool Women).
Post update
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Gemma Bonner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Pernille Harder (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Johanna Rytting Kaneryd.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match (Chelsea Women).
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea Women. Sophie Ingle replaces Jessie Fleming.
Goal!
Goal! Chelsea Women 2, Liverpool Women 1. Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Post update
Jessie Fleming (Chelsea Women) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Jelena Cankovic.
Booking
Faye Kirby (Liverpool Women) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Attempt missed. Niamh Charles (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Offside, Chelsea Women. Niamh Charles tries a through ball, but Guro Reiten is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool Women. Carla Humphrey replaces Missy Bo Kearns.
Post update
Attempt missed. Pernille Harder (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Guro Reiten with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea Women. Johanna Rytting Kaneryd replaces Melanie Leupolz.
Post update
Attempt missed. Niamh Charles (Chelsea Women) header from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Guro Reiten with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Gemma Bonner.
