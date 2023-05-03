Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Chelsea WomenChelsea Women2Liverpool WomenLiverpool Women1

Chelsea 2-1 Liverpool: Women's Super League title hopes boosted by Sam Kerr winner

By Joe RindlBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Niamh Charles heads Chelsea level
Niamh Charles' header levelled things up for Chelsea in the 41st minute

Chelsea's Women's Super League title hopes remain in their own hands after Sam Kerr's late winner gave them victory over Liverpool.

Kerr pounced on a rebound to give Chelsea the lead in the 86th minute.

Niamh Charles had levelled for the hosts with a glancing header after Emma Koivisto had given Liverpool a shock early lead.

Victory means the Blues are four points behind leaders Manchester United, but have played two matches fewer.

Chelsea are third in the table - with Manchester City a point above them in second - but their games in hand mean they are in a strong position to secure a fourth consecutive WSL title in what continues to be a thrilling title race.

Kerr the hero for Chelsea

Chelsea's chance of a Treble ended when they were knocked out of the Champions League in the semi-finals by Barcelona last week, but the league title remains for the taking and they face Manchester United in the FA Cup final later this month.

This victory, though, was a tough one.

Emma Hayes' side dominated after falling behind, with Liverpool keeper Faye Kirby, making her WSL debut, impressively keeping out Guro Reiten and Kerr.

Chelsea found themselves level in the 41st minute when Charles headed home Eve Perisset's corner, but struggled after the restart.

Against a tiring Liverpool defence, Reiten had a goal disallowed for offside in the closing stages.

But it was Kerr, so often the hero for the Blues, who completed the turnaround, poking in a rebound after Jessie Fleming had hit the post.

Reds bounce back with impressive display

Despite winning the reverse fixture and hoping to become the first promoted side to do a WSL double over Chelsea, few would have expected Liverpool to give the champions such a scare at Kingsmeadow.

The Reds were coming into the fixture off the back of a 4-0 thrashing by strugglers Leicester, and were winless in their previous 10 away league games.

But they flew out of the blocks with Koivisto sweeping home Natasha Dowie's cross.

And they could have retaken the lead just before half-time with Perisset blocking a Dowie effort after Ann-Katrin Berger had kept out Shanice van de Sanden's initial strike.

It was a much-improved performance from Matt Beard's side with keeper Kirby nominated as player of the match.

And the Reds can take plenty of positives into their next match at home to title-chasers Manchester City on Sunday.

Chelsea host Everton later on the same day.

Line-ups

Chelsea Women

Formation 3-4-3

  • 30Berger
  • 15Périsset
  • 7Carter
  • 16Eriksson
  • 21Charles
  • 22CuthbertSubstituted forCankovicat 54'minutes
  • 8LeupolzSubstituted forRytting Kanerydat 80'minutes
  • 11Reiten
  • 10JamesSubstituted forHarderat 54'minutes
  • 20Kerr
  • 17FlemingSubstituted forIngleat 88'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Musovic
  • 5Ingle
  • 19Rytting Kaneryd
  • 23Harder
  • 27Abdullina
  • 28Cankovic

Liverpool Women

Formation 5-3-2

  • 22KirbyBooked at 85mins
  • 2KoivistoBooked at 34mins
  • 23Bonner
  • 4Roberts
  • 6Matthews
  • 12Hinds
  • 7KearnsSubstituted forHumphreyat 82'minutes
  • 35TaylorSubstituted forRobeat 68'minutes
  • 18HollandSubstituted forLundgaardat 60'minutes
  • 19van de SandenSubstituted forStengelat 68'minutes
  • 29Dowie

Substitutes

  • 1Laws
  • 3Robe
  • 15Lundgaard
  • 17Humphrey
  • 21Cumings
  • 24Stengel
Referee:
Abigail Byrne
Attendance:
1,664

Match Stats

Home TeamChelsea WomenAway TeamLiverpool Women
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home25
Away4
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home8
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Chelsea Women 2, Liverpool Women 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Chelsea Women 2, Liverpool Women 1.

  3. Post update

    Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Leighanne Robe (Liverpool Women).

  5. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Gemma Bonner.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Pernille Harder (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Johanna Rytting Kaneryd.

  7. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  8. Post update

    Delay in match (Chelsea Women).

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea Women. Sophie Ingle replaces Jessie Fleming.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Chelsea Women 2, Liverpool Women 1. Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

  11. Post update

    Jessie Fleming (Chelsea Women) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Jelena Cankovic.

  12. Booking

    Faye Kirby (Liverpool Women) is shown the yellow card.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Niamh Charles (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  15. Post update

    Offside, Chelsea Women. Niamh Charles tries a through ball, but Guro Reiten is caught offside.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool Women. Carla Humphrey replaces Missy Bo Kearns.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Pernille Harder (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Guro Reiten with a cross.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea Women. Johanna Rytting Kaneryd replaces Melanie Leupolz.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Niamh Charles (Chelsea Women) header from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Guro Reiten with a cross following a corner.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Gemma Bonner.

