Teemu Pukki spoke to BBC Radio Norfolk's The Scrimmage about his memories of playing for the Canaries

Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki has thanked the club "for memories I will always remember" as he prepares to play his last game for the Canaries.

The 33-year-old Finland international has scored 88 goals in 209 appearances for Norwich since arriving on a free transfer from Danish side Brondby in the summer of 2018.

His goals helped the Canaries twice win promotion to the Premier League.

"I feel it's time for a new experience" Pukki told BBC Radio Norfolk.

Norwich, who are 12th in the Championship and no longer able to reach the play-off places, face already relegated Blackpool at Carrow Road in Monday's final game of the season.

In April the club announced that Pukki - who is fourth on Norwich's all-time list of scorers - would end his five-year spell with the Canaries.

'Friends for a lifetime'

Speaking to The Scrimmage podcast, Pukki said: "On Monday I will be really emotional for sure. Still at the moment it seems really far away even though it's really close.

"It's been really nice to see fans in Norwich and all of them have been really kind, telling me good luck for the future."

In each of the previous four seasons he has finished as the club's top scorer, including hitting 11 goals in each of his two top-flight campaigns in 2019-20 and 2021-22.

He has scored 10 goals in the Championship this season, and is their second top scorer behind Josh Sargent - with 13 - after 45 games.

"I played my best football [here]," said Pukki. "There will be memories and friends for a lifetime."