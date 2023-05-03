Last updated on .From the section Man City

Haaland has scored 35 goals in 31 Premier League games this season

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has broken the record for goals in a Premier League season.

The Norwegian scored his 35th league goal of the campaign against West Ham to move past Alan Shearer and Andrew Cole's previous best of 34.

Haaland had already set a new high in a 38-game season, surpassing Mohamed Salah's 32 goals for Liverpool in 2017-18.

He now holds the overall record and has another five games to add to his tally.

Cole's 34 goals for Newcastle in 1993-94 was matched by Shearer as he fired Blackburn to the title the following year but there were 22 teams in the top flight in both seasons, giving them an extra four matches to play - Shearer started all 42 in his record season, while Cole missed two in his.

Haaland, in his debut season in English football, has set the new marker in just his 31st game of the year.