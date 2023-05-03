Close menu

Jude Bellingham: Real Madrid in advanced talks to sign England midfielder

By Guillem BalagueSpanish football writer

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments273

Jude Bellingham
Jude Bellingham signed for Borussia Dortmund from Birmingham City in July 2020

Real Madrid are in advanced talks with Borussia Dortmund to sign England midfielder Jude Bellingham for more than 100m euros.

The 19-year-old, who joined Dortmund from Birmingham City in July 2020, was one of England's top performers at last year's World Cup.

Real are willing to pay around 100m euros for Bellingham but Dortmund are understood to want 150m euros.

Bellingham has been linked with some of Europe's top sides.

Real are confident the midfielder - who has turned down a contract offer to stay at Dortmund - wants to join them but Manchester City are still interested too.

Bellingham has played 40 times for his club this season - scoring 11 goals and registering seven assists.

Comments

Join the conversation

276 comments

  • Comment posted by CJBH, today at 17:28

    Incredible that a club holding so much debt still seems to be able to afford these huge transfer fees and wages. How do these Spanish clubs avoid the financial fair play rules I wonder?

    • Reply posted by greggs, today at 17:29

      greggs replied:
      UEFA - Over to you1

  • Comment posted by red right hand, today at 17:24

    He will be taking over from the absolute best- Modric. If he has half the career Luka has had he will be doing just swell. Good luck to the kid. Good to see youngsters sampling football abroad. Proof there is more to life than the Premier League

    • Reply posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 17:28

      Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery replied:
      Exactly, and the PL can be toxic for a young player with the media etc. Not that Real Madrid won't have it's pitfalls but win over the fans and you're golden!

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 17:27

    Real Madrid. £650+ million in debt apparently yet are front runners to land Bellingham. No wonder fans think football only favours these elite clubs.

    • Reply posted by FarcelonaLiquidation, today at 17:44

      FarcelonaLiquidation replied:
      Real Madrid has no working debt. All debts are long term financing for a stadium refurbishment that will generate an extra 200 million per year in revenue.

      Real Madrid's finances are healthier than any other club in Europe.

  • Comment posted by gobby howrongur, today at 17:24

    Thank god for that , Leeds don’t need a player like him we’ve got enough going on.

    • Reply posted by maninacave, today at 17:31

      maninacave replied:
      I think big Sam might still sway it in your favour

  • Comment posted by NB22, today at 17:35

    Thought he was going to Liverpool as he
    was Trent's, father's, brother's, nephew's, cousin's former roommate.

  • Comment posted by Adrian B, today at 17:25

    Do Birmingham have a sell on clause??!!

    • Reply posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 17:26

      Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery replied:
      You'd hope so!

  • Comment posted by Stulad, today at 17:25

    Excellent to see a young English player at the very very top

    • Reply posted by Alex, today at 17:49

      Alex replied:
      Probably a good move to Madrid for him professionally so long as he can get a regular game. Focus on the football vs his image rights

  • Comment posted by jajc, today at 17:32

    I believe that his game will develop more by playing for Real than moving into the Premiership. I also think in turn that this will benefit England. I wish more of our players had experience abroad rather than staying within their comfort zone.

    • Reply posted by United States of Whatever, today at 17:35

      United States of Whatever replied:
      He's gonna have a lot of competition... he won't benefit from sitting on a bench because the others are all in good form.

  • Comment posted by Ralf K Dean, today at 17:32

    Financial Fair Play - introduced to make it more difficult for clubs with limitless resources or an infinite overdraft to sign all the worlds top talent - I think it might be broken.

    • Reply posted by craighoy, today at 17:40

      craighoy replied:
      I'm sure the Spanish Government can afford it...

  • Comment posted by United States of Whatever, today at 17:28

    I bet it's just more Marca propaganda.
    They always kick up a storm about whoever RM want - as clubs cannot approach players without the owning club's permission - just to test the waters with the player and other clubs.
    Marca's sources are always "someone in the player's entourage", click bait, fake news.

    • Reply posted by FarcelonaLiquidation, today at 17:51

      FarcelonaLiquidation replied:
      Fabrizio Romano - the transfer guru says otherwise:

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J-YaDUFIFGI

  • Comment posted by Sirlewis, today at 17:33

    Come on Todd, you know what to do.

    • Reply posted by Hank Scorpio, today at 17:49

      Hank Scorpio replied:
      Too late, Sam is at Leeds.

  • Comment posted by Pork bellies i knew it, today at 17:29

    Jolly good luck to the young man, that's what I say. All the best.

  • Comment posted by staffordfootballcoach, today at 17:27

    With Camagina, Valverde, Tchouameni and potentially Bellingham, that's one hell of a midfield for the future for Real Madrid with the likes of Kroos and Modric approaching the tail end of their careers.

    • Reply posted by TookOneForTheTeam, today at 17:29

      TookOneForTheTeam replied:
      Canagina??🤣

  • Comment posted by TookOneForTheTeam, today at 17:24

    Now thats the most surprising story...ever! Hot news....Real are in for Bellingham everybody

  • Comment posted by The Zeppelin, today at 17:27

    They want 150 million but Madrid offer 100 million, lmao. Has there ever been a negotiation this ludicrous?

    • Reply posted by Sonny1909, today at 17:30

      Sonny1909 replied:
      They will likely take significantly less than 150 million if Real are the only team offering

  • Comment posted by Grif, today at 17:31

    Do Liverpool fans still think this is a cunning ruse and a negotiating tactic 😆

    • Reply posted by jogabonito, today at 17:39

      jogabonito replied:
      2 seasons at Madrid, then he'll come. It's his destiny

  • Comment posted by Haltwhistle, today at 17:27

    This isn't sport, it's high-stakes gambling and the fans pay for it.

  • Comment posted by I8Alot, today at 17:26

    Shame, he'd be good for PL

    • Reply posted by Alex, today at 17:53

      Alex replied:
      He would.
      Just like Edward Woodwood

  • Comment posted by iPlayer Account, today at 17:32

    England. Golf. Madrid.

    Get your banners at the ready.

  • Comment posted by TV Pundit, today at 17:29

    Hey Jude, don't let me down. Don't go to Madrid.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport