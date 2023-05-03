Last updated on .From the section European Football

Jude Bellingham signed for Borussia Dortmund from Birmingham City in July 2020

Real Madrid are in advanced talks with Borussia Dortmund to sign England midfielder Jude Bellingham for more than 100m euros.

The 19-year-old, who joined Dortmund from Birmingham City in July 2020, was one of England's top performers at last year's World Cup.

Real are willing to pay around 100m euros for Bellingham but Dortmund are understood to want 150m euros.

Bellingham has been linked with some of Europe's top sides.

Real are confident the midfielder - who has turned down a contract offer to stay at Dortmund - wants to join them but Manchester City are still interested too.

Bellingham has played 40 times for his club this season - scoring 11 goals and registering seven assists.