Lewis Dobbie's sublime back-heel all but sealed the trophy for Celtic

Celtic lifted the Scottish Youth Cup for a 16th time after beating holders Rangers following an 11-goal thriller after extra-time at Hampden.

Their extra man told after Rangers striker Zak Lovelace was sent off for a second act of simulation with five minutes of normal time remaining.

Daniel Cummings' close-range finish put Celtic ahead and fellow striker Lewis Dobbie's lovely back-heel made it 6-4.

Midfielder Tyler Pasnik gave Rangers late hope, but Celtic prevailed.

Rangers had already squandered a good chance to score when striker Jack Roberts fired his side into an early lead.

But left-back Mitchel Frame equalises with a superb strike and winger Corey Thomson showed excellent skill to put Celtic into the lead.

Roberts' second from close range levelled the scores, but midfielder Daniel Kelly pounces on an error to put Celtic back in front.

A neat shimmy and finish from Rangers wide man Archie Stevens levelled again and, when Lovelace went down in the penalty box, midfielder Findlay Curtis' spot kick put Rangers in front for the second time.

However, defender Leyton Grant turned a cross into his own net and, when Lovelace earned two yellow cards for diving, it looked ominous for the holders.

Forward Cummings fired Celtic ahead early into added time before substitute striker Dobbie's sublime finish looked to seal the game.

Rangers substitute Pasnik's near-post finish came too late to rescue the game and deny Celtic their first Scottish Youth Cup final victory since 2017.

