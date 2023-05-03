Close menu

Rangers 5-6 Celtic (aet): Holders lose Scottish Youth Cup final after thriller

Celtic's Corey Thomson scores
Corey Thomson scored for Celtic

Celtic lifted the Scottish Youth Cup for a 16th time after beating holders Rangers following an 11-goal thriller after extra-time at Hampden.

Their extra man told after Rangers striker Zak Lovelace was sent off for a second act of simulation with five minutes of normal time remaining.

Daniel Cummings' close-range finish put Celtic ahead and fellow striker Lewis Dobbie's lovely back-heel made it 6-4.

Midfielder Tyler Pasnik gave Rangers late hope, but Celtic prevailed.

