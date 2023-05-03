BBC Scotland and BBC Alba to show SPFL play-off games live
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Scottish Premiership play-off quarter-finals and semi-finals are to be shown live on BBC Scotland, while BBC Alba will broadcast the Championship and League 1 play-off finals.
Dates for the play-offs have been decided, but those for the two legs of the Premiership play-off final are provisional.
If Inverness Caledonian Thistle go that far, matches will switch to Tuesday, 6 June and Friday, 9 June because they are also playing the Scottish Cup final against Celtic on 3 June.
Meanwhile, if Hamilton Academical are also involved in the Championship play-offs, the League 1 semi-final second leg involving Clyde will be played on Friday, 12 May due to a venue clash at New Douglas Park.
The Scottish Professional Football League play-offs start on Tuesday, 9 May, three days after the second leg of the Pyramid Play-off semi-final.
Saturday, 6 May
Pyramid Play-off semi-final, second leg
Brechin City v Spartans (0-1)
Tuesday, 9 May
Scottish Premiership Play-off quarter-final, first leg
4th in Championship v 3rd in Championship - Live on BBC Scotland (19.45 BST)
Championship play-off semi-finals, first legs
4th in League 1 v 9th in Championship
3rd in League 1 v Falkirk
League 1 play-off semi-finals, first legs
4th in League 2 v Clyde
3rd in League 2 v Dumbarton
Saturday, 13 May
Friday, 12 May
Premiership Play-off quarter-final, second leg
3rd in Championship v 4th in Championship - Live on BBC Scotland (19:45)
Saturday, 13 May
Championship play-off semi-finals, second leg
9th in Championship v 4th in League 1
Falkirk v 3rd in League 1
League 1 play-off semi-finals, second leg
Clyde v 4th in League 2
Dumbarton v 3rd in League 2
Pyramid Play-off final, first leg
Brechin City or Spartans v 10th in League 2
Tuesday, 16 May
League 1 play-off final, first leg
Lowest-ranked team at home in first leg - Live on BBC ALBA (19:35)
Wednesday, 17 May
Championship play-off final, first leg
Lowest-ranked team at home in first leg - Live on BBC ALBA (19.35)
Friday, 19 May
Premiership play-off semi-final, first leg
3rd or 4th in Championship v 2nd in Championship - Live on BBC Scotland (19:45)
League 1 play-off final, second leg
Highest-ranked team at home in second leg - Live on BBC ALBA (19:45)
Saturday, 20 May
Championship play-off final, second leg
Highest-ranked team at home in second leg - Live on BBC ALBA (17:15)
Pyramid Play-off final, second leg
10th in League 2 v Brechin City or Spartans
Friday, 26 May
Premiership play-off semi-final, second leg
2nd in Championship v 3rd or 4th in Championship - Live on BBC Scotland (19:45)
Thursday, 1 June
Premiership play-off final, first leg
2nd or 3rd or 4th in Championship v 11th in Premiership
Sunday, 4 June
Premiership play-off final, second leg
11th in Premiership v 2nd or 3rd or 4th in Championship