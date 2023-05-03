Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

The SWPL rivals will meet in the Women's Scottish Cup final for the first time

BBC One Scotland will broadcast live coverage of the Women's Scottish Cup final between Celtic and Rangers on Sunday, 28 May.

The showpiece, taking place at Hampden for the first time, kicks off at 13:30 BST, with Sportscene on air from 13:00

The game will also be shown on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app.

It is the first time the Glasgow teams have met in the final of the tournament and the fixture's maiden live airing on BBC One Scotland.

Jane Lewis, who will present the BBC's coverage, commented: "The growth in coverage is helping the women's game go from strength to strength.

"The cup final will be one of the highlights at the business end of the season and it's great that we'll be bringing it to the BBC One Scotland audience."

Holders Celtic beat Scottish Women's Premier League leaders Glasgow City 1-0 in the semi-final, with reigning league champions Rangers defeating Motherwell 2-0 in the other last-four tie.

Both semi-finals also took place at the national stadium.