Jake Livermore was given an emotional send off after his final home game for West Brom against Norwich

Departing West Bromwich Albion captain Jake Livermore says he will try to carry on playing when his time at The Hawthorns ends.

The 33-year-old made his final Championship home appearance as a late substitute in the Baggies' 2-1 win against Norwich on Saturday.

It was Livermore's first game for three months as he prepares to leave after six years and 216 appearances.

"As a club this will always be family to me," he told BBC Radio WM.

"It's emotional. I've spent my best years here, my kids know no different and it's been home for a long time and I've given my all for the last six years."

A £10m arrival from Hull in 2017, former England midfielder Livermore skippered Albion to Premier League promotion three years later under Slaven Bilic.

Although relegation immediately followed, Livermore remained a key influence under Bilic and his successor Steve Bruce.

He has found his opportunities limited under new head coach Carlos Corberan since the Spaniard's arrival in late October and his injury-time introduction against the Canaries was his first league appearance since 5 November.

Livermore said not playing very much had been "difficult" because he has "wanted to give something back all season and I've tried to in every other way other than being on the pitch".

"There were times I enjoyed that role it was nice to support in a different way," he said.

"But ultimately I need time on the pitch and I think, until my body tells me otherwise, I need to go and continue playing."

Livermore could yet make a 217th appearance for the club in the final game of the season at Swansea, where victory could seal a play-off place - as long as Millwall and Sunderland do not win their matches.

"That's the idea and the hope," he said. "It's not about me it's about the boys and finishing as strongly as we can this season.

"The manager has laid out a blueprint and philosophy which is amazing and what the club needed.

"The boys have come on leaps and bounds they've matured physically and mentally and I think they deserve a bit of luck. Hopefully this won't be our last home game."