Ian Dawes has managed Tranmere Rovers on an interim basis on three occasions

Tranmere Rovers have appointed Ian Dawes as their new manager having taken charge of the club on an interim basis since Micky Mellon's sacking in March.

Dawes, 60, took over until the end of the season after Mellon's exit came with the club 14th in League Two.

Since taking over, Dawes has overseen two wins from seven games and taken Rovers up to 11th with one game left.

"It's an honour to be appointed manager of Tranmere Rovers," Dawes told the club website external-link following his appointment.

"I want to reassure the fans that I personally hate failure and would not have taken the job unless I was confident of bringing success to the club."

Dawes has previously taken charge at Prenton Park on an interim basis on three occasions prior to his appointment.

The club say they are in the process of recruiting a technical director to help with "recruitment, player development and first team management."

Meanwhile, Andy Parkinson will remain with the club in his role as first team coach next season.

"We have moved away from appointing experienced managers who have spent years on the managerial merry-go-round and who come (and go) with their own supporting staff because, each time one departs, the club they leave effectively has to start rebuilding its support staff and systems from scratch," chairman Mark Palios added.

"A successful team needs a good manager, but it is equally important to get the recruitment and development right, so it is our intention to bring in an experienced Technical Director who will work alongside Ian Dawes and ensure that our recruitment and development systems are the best they can be, and that we get the balance right between the medium term aim of developing players, and the short term imperative of winning games, which is what we all want."

In addition to Dawes' appointment, defender Tom Davies has signed a new two-year contract to remain with the club.