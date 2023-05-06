Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Kevin Nisbet has scored 10 goals in 15 appearances this season

Bristol City have joined Blackburn Rovers and Millwall in pursuit of Hibernian and Scotland forward Kevin Nisbet. (Sun) external-link

Millwall are planning a second bid for Nisbet, after a January move for the 26-year-old failed to materialise. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Hibs head coach Lee Johnson drops the strongest hint yet that the club will exercise their option to buy on-loan forward Elie Youan from St Gallen. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required) external-link

Lee Johnson has sought advice from former England captain John Terry about improving defenders' impact at set plays. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required) external-link

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou plans to return to the Asian market when the summer transfer window opens. (Sun) external-link

Postecoglou believes Celtic have stolen a march on rivals by signing top players from Asian. (Record) external-link

The Celtic boss expects Yuki Kobayashi and Anthony Ralston to get more game time in the coming weeks.(Herald - subscription required) external-link

Celtic defender Carl Starfelt will miss regular centre-half partner Cameron Carter-Vickers but is excited to play with Kobayashi. (Record) external-link

Bordeaux striker Josh Maja, a reported Rangers target, says he will make a decision on his future at the end of the season. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Ianis Hagi plays down talk of a move from Rangers, with the Romanian playmaker yet to make an impact since his recent return from long-term injury. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Jack Butland has to possess reputation, character and stature to replace Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor, says former Ibrox forward Kenny Miller. (Record) external-link

Defender Angus MacDonald hopes his form with Aberdeen is proving doubters wrong after he was released by Swindon Town in January. (Record) external-link

And MacDonald is keen to keen to pursue an international career with Scotland. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Cammy Devlin respected interim Hearts boss Steven Naismith so much that he took his old number 14 when the Australian moved to Tynecastle. (Record) external-link

St Johnstone will not fall into the trap of thinking they are safe after beating Dundee United on Saturday, says interim manager Steven MacLean. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Leicester City will target Swansea boss Russell Martin, the former Rangers and Scotland defender, if the Foxes are relegated. (Sun) external-link

Manager Billy Dodds admits he has big decisions to make as Inverness Caledonian Thistle face a four-week wait until their Scottish Cup final meeting with Celtic. (Record) external-link

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer reveals he had to stop a half-time dressing room bust-up before his side went on to beat Queen's Park 5-3 and clinch the Scottish Championship title. (Sun) external-link

Defender Lee Ashcroft is relishing a Premiership return with Dundee - should the club wish to keep him. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link