Scottish Gossip: Nisbet, Bristol City, Hibs, Celtic, Postecoglou, Rangers, Butland, Aberdeen, Hearts, St Johnstone, Dundee
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Bristol City have joined Blackburn Rovers and Millwall in pursuit of Hibernian and Scotland forward Kevin Nisbet. (Sun)
Millwall are planning a second bid for Nisbet, after a January move for the 26-year-old failed to materialise. (Herald - subscription required)
Hibs head coach Lee Johnson drops the strongest hint yet that the club will exercise their option to buy on-loan forward Elie Youan from St Gallen. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required)
Lee Johnson has sought advice from former England captain John Terry about improving defenders' impact at set plays. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required)
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou plans to return to the Asian market when the summer transfer window opens. (Sun)
Postecoglou believes Celtic have stolen a march on rivals by signing top players from Asian. (Record)
The Celtic boss expects Yuki Kobayashi and Anthony Ralston to get more game time in the coming weeks.(Herald - subscription required)
Celtic defender Carl Starfelt will miss regular centre-half partner Cameron Carter-Vickers but is excited to play with Kobayashi. (Record)
Bordeaux striker Josh Maja, a reported Rangers target, says he will make a decision on his future at the end of the season. (Herald - subscription required)
Ianis Hagi plays down talk of a move from Rangers, with the Romanian playmaker yet to make an impact since his recent return from long-term injury. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Jack Butland has to possess reputation, character and stature to replace Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor, says former Ibrox forward Kenny Miller. (Record)
Defender Angus MacDonald hopes his form with Aberdeen is proving doubters wrong after he was released by Swindon Town in January. (Record)
And MacDonald is keen to keen to pursue an international career with Scotland. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Cammy Devlin respected interim Hearts boss Steven Naismith so much that he took his old number 14 when the Australian moved to Tynecastle. (Record)
St Johnstone will not fall into the trap of thinking they are safe after beating Dundee United on Saturday, says interim manager Steven MacLean. (Courier - subscription required)
Leicester City will target Swansea boss Russell Martin, the former Rangers and Scotland defender, if the Foxes are relegated. (Sun)
Manager Billy Dodds admits he has big decisions to make as Inverness Caledonian Thistle face a four-week wait until their Scottish Cup final meeting with Celtic. (Record)
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer reveals he had to stop a half-time dressing room bust-up before his side went on to beat Queen's Park 5-3 and clinch the Scottish Championship title. (Sun)
Defender Lee Ashcroft is relishing a Premiership return with Dundee - should the club wish to keep him. (Scotsman - subscription required)