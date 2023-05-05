Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Starfelt, Rangers, Dowell, Aberdeen, Hearts, Dundee Utd, Hibs, St Johnstone, Dundee, Donati
"I'm not in that ball park, mate", says Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou when asked about comparisons with the great Jock Stein. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Former Celtic forward Chris Sutton believes the appraisal of defender Carl Starfelt as a 'bombscare' is ill judged. (Record)
Ex-Norwich City player Sutton backs Rangers' move for Canaries attacker Kieran Dowell but cautions: "His issue is at Norwich is he's never really got into a great rhythm through injury." (BT Sport via Sun)
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson expects a reaction from Rangers when the sides meet at Ibrox on Sunday, following the latter's recent defeats. (Record)
Bojan Miovski remains focused on Aberdeen amid transfer interest in the striker. (Herald - subscription required)
Lazio and Southampton are among the clubs linked with forward Miovski. (Press and Journal - subscription required)
Hearts midfielder Peter Haring was concerned what damage may have been done during his recent absence with concussion. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Andy Halliday questioned the attacking approach Hearts fans craved until he saw their reaction to the recent 6-1 defeat of Ross County. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required)
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin urged St Johnstone to release more tickets for his side's trip to McDiarmid Park on Saturday. (Record)
Ian Harkes puts talks over a new Dundee United contract on the back burner. (Courier - subscription required)
Hibernian head coach Lee Johnson says "credit" is due after being pleased with the successful outcome of the club's appeal against James Jeggo's red card against St Johnstone. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Roberto Martinez believes his former colleague in the Belgium set-up, Shaun Maloney, deserved more time as Hibs head coach. (Herald - subscription required)
The EFL's new broadcast deal is worth almost £150m more than the SPFL's current TV deal. (Sun)
Former Celtic and Hamilton player Massimo Donati has won the Serie D title in charge of Legnago Salus and would like to return to Scotland in the future. (Sun)
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer cannot recall a thing about his side's dramatic 5-3 Scottish Championship title-winning match with Queen's Park on Friday. (Courier - subscription required)