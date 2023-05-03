Close menu

Lionel Messi: Argentina forward to leave Paris St-Germain this summer

By Guillem BalagueSpanish football writer

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments148

Paris St-Germain forward Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi helped Paris St-Germain win the Ligue 1 title last season

Lionel Messi will leave Paris St-Germain this summer at the end of his current contract.

The Argentine World Cup winner had reached an 'agreement in principle' to extend his stay for another year but neither club nor player now want to sign the deal.

Messi is unconvinced the club can compete at the top of the European game, due to financial issues, while the French champions want to focus on developing young talent.

He signed a two-year deal in Paris in 2021 with an option to renew for another year but that will now not be activated.

It is understood his father Jorge Messi informed Paris St-Germain's football advisor Luis Campos a few weeks ago.

The player believes PSG's budget could be limited next season to comply with Financial Fair Play rules - putting the quality of their squad at risk.

His reluctance to commit to a new deal in recent months has frustrated PSG's Qatari owners, who believe Messi's lack of response was a clear message he didn't want to stay

The 35-year-old was suspended by PSG for two weeks on Tuesday after travelling to Saudi Arabia without the club's permission.

Barcelona and Messi would be keen on securing a dream return for the forward to the Nou Camp but, with the La Liga leaders facing severe financial difficulties, a move back 'home' looks increasingly unlikely.

He also has interest from Inter Miami in Major League Soccer and an eyewatering offer of about 400m euros (£354m) to play in Saudi Arabia for a year.

Messi though believes he can still compete at the top of European football for another season - eyeing the chance to win a fifth Champions League trophy - but, with a move to Barcelona looking impossible, his options are looking increasingly limited.

Messi has scored 31 goals and contributed 34 assists in 71 games in all competitions for PSG, and won the Ligue 1 title last season.

He is set to miss matches against Troyes and Ajaccio as PSG, five points clear with five games to go, look to clinch a ninth league title in 11 seasons.

Messi, Barcelona's all-time top scorer with 672 goals in 778 games, left the Nou Camp in 2021 because of financial issues at the club,.

He is favourite to win an eighth Ballon d'Or in October, which is three more than any other player, after winning the World Cup with Argentina in December.

Comments

Join the conversation

148 comments

  • Comment posted by Beanbag, today at 16:10

    Just seen him in Wrexham

    • Reply posted by Dreddy Tennis, today at 16:11

      Dreddy Tennis replied:
      😂 That would be absolutely awesome to be honest.

  • Comment posted by Dreddy Tennis, today at 16:10

    Big Sam will sign him up for Leeds and have him getting the crosses into a 45 year old Kevin Davies in no time at all.

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 16:17

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      I don't think he has visions of being a backup to Bamford. 😁

  • Comment posted by Keep the Faith, today at 16:08

    Time to prove he really can do it on a cold night in Stoke.

    • Reply posted by Celts, today at 16:16

      Celts replied:
      Well, if he goes to Newcastle or Man City they could draw Stoke in one of the cups

  • Comment posted by ash92, today at 16:11

    £354million for a years work- frightening

    • Reply posted by Johnny_Lee, today at 16:15

      Johnny_Lee replied:
      Hardly "work" though, is it?

  • Comment posted by wilsbowski, today at 16:11

    Off to Newcastle ain't he! That's why he was really in Saudi...

    • Reply posted by richm, today at 16:15

      richm replied:
      No he won't play in the premier league,he would not get time and space to play like he did in Spain which is really a 3 team league

  • Comment posted by belamon, today at 16:17

    I just do not understand why he (or Ronaldo) still insist on an enormous salary. They are both billionaire's, both fantastic players, why not finish at the top (or somewhere near) at a Real Madrid or a Barcelona, with a "reasonable" salary that doesn't risk the club being subjected to FFP interrogation. Yes, money is everything these days, but both Messi and Ronaldo have absolute mountains of it.

    • Reply posted by Embattle, today at 16:21

      Embattle replied:
      Because money has been a factor for both, and other football players, for decades besides the impression the players give and the delusions fans have

  • Comment posted by bean43, today at 16:15

    Todd has offered him a 10.5 year contract to play until 46.

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 16:31

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      The sticking point in this deal is that Messi wants Lampard to stay on as manager for at least the next five years.

  • Comment posted by BedlingtonBoy, today at 16:12

    "Messi is unconvinced the club can compete at the top of the European game, due to financial issues"

    Nothing to do with the offer of £354 million to play in Saudi Arabia for a year then ?

    • Reply posted by Name, today at 16:29

      Name replied:
      Indeed, FFP is meaningless. Look at city. They got found out twice but it's been swept under the carpet

  • Comment posted by Alex London, today at 16:10

    Northampton Town might be interested but no guarantee he'd take Sam Hoskins place in the starting 11.

    • Reply posted by gerald niblet, today at 16:12

      gerald niblet replied:
      Yep. £100 per week and all the hand made shoes he wants

  • Comment posted by Blueboy, today at 16:08

    So he is gonna end up in the same Saudi arabia everyone mocked Ronaldo for going to lol

    • Reply posted by Fella, today at 16:10

      Fella replied:
      And hopefully he'll also be mocked

  • Comment posted by KenA, today at 16:20

    Messi to Wrexham, let's start the rumour

  • Comment posted by tim, today at 16:16

    sure he has a litany of advisors all telling him to do this and that so they can cream more £ of him, but i would encourage him not to do what Ronaldo has done and grow old gracefully, dont sell his soul and retire at the relative top

    • Reply posted by HKJ, today at 16:21

      HKJ replied:
      I hope this comment doesn't get overlooked...

      Very valid comments - retire at the top of the game, and no tarnishing of reputation by seeking out a pure payday.

  • Comment posted by richm, today at 16:11

    Well perhaps he is on his way to manage Leeds utdnext season

    • Reply posted by Nickmcp71, today at 16:30

      Nickmcp71 replied:
      *week

  • Comment posted by boydyda2nd, today at 16:08

    Can he do it on a cold Tuesday night at Stamford bridge? Last major challenge left for him really..

    • Reply posted by hornet, today at 16:10

      hornet replied:
      As an away team player perhaps

  • Comment posted by Ed, today at 16:11

    on the same day as Big Sam returns? coincidence?

  • Comment posted by OCDTruths, today at 16:16

    Who want a 36/37 year old anyway that plays CL? Be realistic.

    USA bound

    • Reply posted by Jobbo, today at 16:18

      Jobbo replied:
      Barcelona

  • Comment posted by thefidiot, today at 16:14

    As he’s gotten older, it’s transpired that he’s not the nice guy a lot of us thought he was. Yes, incredibly player. But more and more evidence of his arrogance and petulance comes with each passing season. There were enough stories floating about his behaviour toward any new upstart at Barcelona, as he firmly explained his importance and their role to maintain that. Mbappe wasn’t the first.

  • Comment posted by Bobby, today at 16:11

    He’s bigger than PSG anyway. They will collapse into total irrelevancy when Mbappe and Messi leave.

    • Reply posted by Johnny_Lee, today at 16:16

      Johnny_Lee replied:
      Here hoping. 🍻

  • Comment posted by Hear hear I agree well said, today at 16:17

    Oil be damned, Qatar big story

    • Reply posted by Flowen, today at 16:21

      Flowen replied:
      🤣🤣👌

  • Comment posted by Emmanuel, today at 16:17

    Barcelona shouldn't take him back just move on from him or they will go backwards.

