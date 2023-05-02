Close menu
Spanish La Liga
Real SociedadReal Sociedad2Real MadridReal Madrid0

Real Sociedad 2-0 Real Madrid: Defeat leaves Barcelona on verge of La Liga title

comments5

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal talks to the referee during his team's 2-0 defeat at Real Sociedad
Real Madrid played with 10 men for the final half an hour after Spain right-back Dani Carvajal was sent off

Real Madrid's slim hopes of regaining the Spanish La Liga title were all but extinguished by a defeat at Champions League hopefuls Real Sociedad.

After a tight first half, Real Madrid fell behind when Eder Militao sold Thibaut Courtois short with a backpass and Takefusa Kubo slid into an empty net.

Madrid's frustrations spilled over as right-back Dani Carvajal was sent off for two bookings in quick succession.

The home side, made to tick by veteran midfielder David Silva, sealed a deserved win when substitute Ander Barrenetxea fired in a late second.

The loss leaves Carlo Ancelotti's side 14 points behind rivals Barcelona with just five games left to play.

Earlier on Tuesday, Barca overcame 10-man Osasuna's stubborn resistance to earn a 1-0 win through Jordi Alba's late strike.

In a match where they needed to win to keep pressure on Barca, Madrid were without a host of key players - striker Karim Benzema, winger Vinicius Junior, midfielder Luka Modric and centre-back David Alaba - against fourth-placed Real Sociedad in San Sebastian.

With the title looking out of reach, Madrid realise their best chances of silverware this season come elsewhere and already seemed to have an eye on Saturday's Copa del Rey final against Osasuna.

Three days after that, they host Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final.

Despite the changes, Ancelotti's team started confidently against Real Sociedad and home keeper Alex Remiro produced a stunning save from Militao to stop Los Blancos taking the lead.

But Real Sociedad, who played with aggression and energy, started to take control and created good opportunities themselves before the break.

Home defender Martin Zubimendi stretched to poke against the crossbar instead of the gaping goal, but Real Sociedad continued to press and earned a deserved victory in the second half.

The three points consolidates fourth place for the Basque club, who are eight points clear of fifth-placed Villarreal as they close in on Champions League qualification.

Meanwhile, Elche's relegation from the Spanish top flight was confirmed with a 2-1 defeat at Almeria.

Goals from Leo Baptistao and Adri Embarba, either side of half-time, put the hosts in control before Ezequiel Ponce pulled one back in the closing stages for the bottom team.

Line-ups

Real Sociedad

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Remiro Gargallo
  • 18GorosabelBooked at 22minsSubstituted forElustondoat 63'minutes
  • 5ZubeldiaSubstituted forPachecoat 64'minutes
  • 24Le Normand
  • 12Muñoz
  • 3Zubimendi
  • 14KuboSubstituted forBarrenetxeaat 74'minutes
  • 8Merino
  • 21SilvaSubstituted forIllarramendiat 89'minutes
  • 10Oyarzabal
  • 19SørlothSubstituted forFernándezat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Sola
  • 4Illarramendi
  • 6Elustondo
  • 7Barrenetxea
  • 9Fernández
  • 11Cho
  • 13Zubiaurre
  • 15Rico
  • 16Guevara
  • 17Navarro
  • 20Pacheco
  • 23Méndez

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Courtois
  • 2Carvajal RamosBooked at 61mins
  • 3Militão
  • 22Rüdiger
  • 6NachoBooked at 87mins
  • 19CeballosBooked at 79mins
  • 18Tchouaméni
  • 8KroosSubstituted forVázquezat 63'minutes
  • 11AsensioSubstituted forArribasat 82'minutes
  • 24MarianoSubstituted forRodríguezat 59'minutes
  • 21RodrygoBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 5Vallejo
  • 7E Hazard
  • 13Lunin
  • 15Valverde
  • 16Odriozola
  • 17Vázquez
  • 26López Andúgar
  • 32Dotor
  • 33Arribas
  • 39Rodríguez
  • 40Paz
Referee:
Juan Luis Pulido Santana
Attendance:
35,314

Match Stats

Home TeamReal SociedadAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home9
Away10
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home2
Away6
Fouls
Home17
Away9

5 comments

  • Comment posted by BeRealfun, today at 00:12

    I didn’t watch the game,
    Due to time difference in Melbourne
    But boy, we didn’t play good today!
    This is not a good excuse if you say some didn’t get enough playing time
    But they train together?
    They play with each other tho ?

  • Comment posted by neutral, today at 00:06

    Safe to say City will run all over Madrid?

    • Reply posted by BeRealfun, today at 00:09

      BeRealfun replied:
      Madrid is another beast in Champions League amigo

  • Comment posted by FarcelonaLiquidation, today at 00:03

    La Real were well worthy of their win tonight but that was a terrible midfield for Madrid. They couldn't cope with the Basques. That said, it was another typical la liga match of foul on Real Madrid leading to yellow cards for Real Madrid.
    That's la liga.

  • Comment posted by Uwe Already, today at 00:01

    Shame, not looking good for the champs league semi! ;)

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona33264360114982
2Real Madrid33215769323768
3Atl Madrid32206655253066
4Real Sociedad33187843291461
5Villarreal321651146331353
6Real Betis32147113937249
7Ath Bilbao321381143321147
8Girona32128125045544
9Osasuna33128132935-644
10Rayo Vallecano321110113841-343
11Sevilla32118133847-941
12Mallorca32118133135-441
13Celta Vigo32109133845-739
14Almería33106174258-1636
15Cádiz32811132544-1935
16Real Valladolid32105172955-2635
17Valencia3296173539-433
18Espanyol32710153853-1531
19Getafe32710152942-1331
20Elche3337232564-3916
View full Spanish La Liga table

