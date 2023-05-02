Match ends, Real Sociedad 2, Real Madrid 0.
Real Madrid's slim hopes of regaining the Spanish La Liga title were all but extinguished by a defeat at Champions League hopefuls Real Sociedad.
After a tight first half, Real Madrid fell behind when Eder Militao sold Thibaut Courtois short with a backpass and Takefusa Kubo slid into an empty net.
Madrid's frustrations spilled over as right-back Dani Carvajal was sent off for two bookings in quick succession.
The home side, made to tick by veteran midfielder David Silva, sealed a deserved win when substitute Ander Barrenetxea fired in a late second.
The loss leaves Carlo Ancelotti's side 14 points behind rivals Barcelona with just five games left to play.
Earlier on Tuesday, Barca overcame 10-man Osasuna's stubborn resistance to earn a 1-0 win through Jordi Alba's late strike.
In a match where they needed to win to keep pressure on Barca, Madrid were without a host of key players - striker Karim Benzema, winger Vinicius Junior, midfielder Luka Modric and centre-back David Alaba - against fourth-placed Real Sociedad in San Sebastian.
With the title looking out of reach, Madrid realise their best chances of silverware this season come elsewhere and already seemed to have an eye on Saturday's Copa del Rey final against Osasuna.
Three days after that, they host Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final.
Despite the changes, Ancelotti's team started confidently against Real Sociedad and home keeper Alex Remiro produced a stunning save from Militao to stop Los Blancos taking the lead.
But Real Sociedad, who played with aggression and energy, started to take control and created good opportunities themselves before the break.
Home defender Martin Zubimendi stretched to poke against the crossbar instead of the gaping goal, but Real Sociedad continued to press and earned a deserved victory in the second half.
The three points consolidates fourth place for the Basque club, who are eight points clear of fifth-placed Villarreal as they close in on Champions League qualification.
Meanwhile, Elche's relegation from the Spanish top flight was confirmed with a 2-1 defeat at Almeria.
Goals from Leo Baptistao and Adri Embarba, either side of half-time, put the hosts in control before Ezequiel Ponce pulled one back in the closing stages for the bottom team.
Line-ups
Real Sociedad
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Remiro Gargallo
- 18GorosabelBooked at 22minsSubstituted forElustondoat 63'minutes
- 5ZubeldiaSubstituted forPachecoat 64'minutes
- 24Le Normand
- 12Muñoz
- 3Zubimendi
- 14KuboSubstituted forBarrenetxeaat 74'minutes
- 8Merino
- 21SilvaSubstituted forIllarramendiat 89'minutes
- 10Oyarzabal
- 19SørlothSubstituted forFernándezat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Sola
- 4Illarramendi
- 6Elustondo
- 7Barrenetxea
- 9Fernández
- 11Cho
- 13Zubiaurre
- 15Rico
- 16Guevara
- 17Navarro
- 20Pacheco
- 23Méndez
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Courtois
- 2Carvajal RamosBooked at 61mins
- 3Militão
- 22Rüdiger
- 6NachoBooked at 87mins
- 19CeballosBooked at 79mins
- 18Tchouaméni
- 8KroosSubstituted forVázquezat 63'minutes
- 11AsensioSubstituted forArribasat 82'minutes
- 24MarianoSubstituted forRodríguezat 59'minutes
- 21RodrygoBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 5Vallejo
- 7E Hazard
- 13Lunin
- 15Valverde
- 16Odriozola
- 17Vázquez
- 26López Andúgar
- 32Dotor
- 33Arribas
- 39Rodríguez
- 40Paz
- Referee:
- Juan Luis Pulido Santana
- Attendance:
- 35,314
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home2
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Sociedad 2, Real Madrid 0.
Post update
Foul by Aritz Elustondo (Real Sociedad).
Post update
Rodrygo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, Real Madrid. Lucas Vázquez tries a through ball, but Álvaro Rodríguez is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Álvaro Rodríguez (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Mikel Merino.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Éder Militão (Real Madrid) left footed shot from very close range is blocked.
Booking
Rodrygo (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Carlos Fernández (Real Sociedad).
Post update
Rodrygo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Hand ball by Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad).
Post update
Foul by Martín Zubimendi (Real Sociedad).
Post update
Rodrygo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Hand ball by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).
Substitution
Substitution, Real Sociedad. Asier Illarramendi replaces David Silva.
Booking
Nacho (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Nacho (Real Madrid).
Goal!
Goal! Real Sociedad 2, Real Madrid 0. Ander Barrenetxea (Real Sociedad) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by David Silva.
