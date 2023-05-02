Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp says he was wrong to celebrate like he did against Tottenham

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been charged by the Football Association for his comments about referee Paul Tierney after his side's 4-3 win against Tottenham on Sunday.

The German, who said he regretted the headlines created by his comments, said Tierney appears to have something "against" his team.

The FA alleged Klopp's comments constitute "improper conduct".

Klopp has until Friday, 5 May to respond to the charge.

"It is alleged that the manager's comments regarding the match official during post-match media interviews constitutes improper conduct in that they imply bias, and/or question the integrity of the referee, and/or are personal/offensive, and/or bring the game into disrepute," the FA said. external-link

