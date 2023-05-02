Last updated on .From the section Fulham

Fulham midfielder Andreas Pereira will have an operation on a broken ankle and is expected back "later in the year", according to the London club.

The 27-year-old sustained the injury in a 2-1 defeat by Manchester City on Sunday.

Pereira had to be taken off on a stretcher following an accidental clash with City defender Manuel Akanji.

Fulham defender Tim Ream, 35, suffered a broken arm in the same game and will also have surgery on the injury.

Cottagers boss Marco Silva, speaking on Monday before his side's game at Liverpool on Wednesday, had confirmed Pereira and Ream would be out for the rest of the season.

Brazilian Pereira has scored five time in 38 appearances in all competitions this season, while United States centre-back Ream has made 35 outings, scoring one goal.

"Ream fractured his right arm and will have surgery tomorrow [Wednesday]," said a Fulham statement. "He is expected to be fit for when the squad returns for pre-season.

"Andreas fractured his ankle and will undergo surgery today [Tuesday].

"Following his surgery and during his rehabilitation, we will be able to provide a further update on when he is likely to return to action, anticipated later this year."