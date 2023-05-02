Last updated on .From the section National League

Aveley finished the regular season fourth in the Isthmian Premier, below both Canvey Island and Hornchurch, only to beat both clubs in the play-offs

They say the football season is a marathon, not a sprint - and Aveley's promotion-winning midfielder Jamie Dicks can truly attest to that.

The 30-year-old helped the Essex side achieve National League South status for the first time in their history by playing twice in a week - just days after running his first London Marathon.

To make it worse, their Isthmian Premier League play-off semi-final win last Wednesday went to extra time and penalties, although they got the job done in 90 minutes in Monday's final at Hornchurch.

"It's been a hell of a week," Dicks told BBC Essex.

"After the marathon on Sunday, I've done everything I could to recover for Wednesday for the play-offs.

"I've been booking sports massages, doing cold cryotherapy myself, it's just been non-stop plus going to work in between as well.

"It wasn't exactly ideal going to extra-time but it is what it is and lucky enough we've done it."

Dicks signed up for the London Marathon to mark his 30th birthday this year but admits it might have been a mis-step in hindsight despite finishing the gruelling 26.2 mile course in a respectable four hours and 24 minutes.

Jamie Dicks is in his second spell with Aveley, having rejoined from Bowers & Pitsea in May 2022

"I wouldn't say no to doing one outside of football but while I'm still playing I think it will be my last one," he added.

And his full-time job hardly aided Dicks' recovery - as he is always "on my feet" as a railway engineer for Network Rail.

"I worked through the night on Sunday after the marathon and worked nights up to Wednesday - I did a three-mile inspection walk on Tuesday night, which was the last thing I needed," he added.

'Double promotions can be tough'

Ryan Scott's first-half header sent Aveley up at Hornchurch after they had needed a shootout to progress at Canvey Island in midweek, triumphing 4-2 on penalties after a goalless draw.

Those wins sealed back-to-back promotions for the Millers, who will now play at the highest level in their 96-year history.

"When I came into the club, they said they wanted to push on - I'm not sure any of us said we wanted to move as quickly as we have done," admitted boss Danny Scopes.

"So it's going to take a bit of management, a bit of control, I'm going to have sit down and focus on how we're going to do this because sometimes double promotions can be tough on a football club.

"But there are good people at the football club and we'll have honest conversations and find a way to try to be successful at the next level if we can."

