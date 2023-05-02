Match ends, Barcelona 1, Osasuna 0.
Leaders Barcelona require five points from their last five games to wrap up the La Liga title after substitute Jordi Alba struck an 85th-minute winner against 10-man Osasuna at the Nou Camp.
The mid-table visitors had Jorge Herrando sent off less than half an hour into his debut for a professional foul on Pedri - the seventh red card for the club in La Liga this season.
But Osasuna stayed organised and frustrated their opponents until Alba's winner with the outside of his foot.
Barcelona dominated possession even before Herrando's dismissal, with Osasuna making nine changes before their appearance in the Copa del Rey final against Real Madrid in Seville on Saturday (kick-off 21:00 BST).
Pedri, Ronald Araujo and substitute Ousmane Dembele all wasted chances, Raphinha went close with a free-kick, while Frenkie de Jong and Ansu Fati forced good saves from Aitor Fernandez.
But Osasuna were hard-working and went close themselves through Lucas Torro and Iker Munoz.
Barca, who had 15-year-old winger Lamine Yamal as an unused substitute, had a 79th-minute goal by Robert Lewandowski ruled out for offside before Alba's late winner left the home fans in the 76,061 crowd celebrating.
Line-ups
Barcelona
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1ter Stegen
- 23Koundé
- 4Araújo
- 15ChristensenSubstituted forGarcíaat 52'minutes
- 28BaldeSubstituted forAlbaat 76'minutes
- 5BusquetsSubstituted forF Torresat 76'minutes
- 21F de Jong
- 22RaphinhaSubstituted forDembéléat 52'minutes
- 8Pedri
- 30GaviSubstituted forAnsu Fatiat 36'minutes
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 7Dembélé
- 10Ansu Fati
- 11F Torres
- 13Peña Sotorres
- 17Alonso
- 18Alba
- 19Kessié
- 24García
- 32Torre
- 36Tenas
- 41Yamal
Osasuna
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 25Fernández
- 35Moreno
- 4García
- 31HerrandoBooked at 26mins
- 20Sánchez
- 19Ibáñez
- 6TorróSubstituted forÁlvaro Armadoat 59'minutes
- 14GarcíaSubstituted forBarja Alfonsoat 45'minutes
- 22OrozSubstituted forMuñozat 45'minutes
- 33BenitoSubstituted forHernándezat 70'minutes
- 9ÁvilaSubstituted forKikeat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Herrera
- 3Álvaro Armado
- 11Barja Alfonso
- 15Peña
- 16Gómez Bardonado
- 17Budimir
- 18Kike
- 23Hernández
- 26Valencia
- 34Muñoz
- Referee:
- Javier Iglesias Villanueva
- Attendance:
- 76,061
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home76%
- Away24%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home11
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barcelona 1, Osasuna 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ansu Fati (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Pedri following a fast break.
Post update
Offside, Osasuna. Aitor Fernández tries a through ball, but Kike García is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Pedri (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jordi Alba.
Post update
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Aridane Hernández.
Goal!
Goal! Barcelona 1, Osasuna 0. Jordi Alba (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Frenkie de Jong with a headed pass.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ansu Fati (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordi Alba.
Post update
Ronald Araújo (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Kike García (Osasuna).
Post update
Attempt missed. Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jules Koundé.
Post update
Offside, Barcelona. Jordi Alba tries a through ball, but Ferran Torres is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kike García (Osasuna) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Pablo Ibáñez (Osasuna) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kike García with a headed pass.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ferran Torres (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Jordi Alba replaces Alejandro Balde.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Ferran Torres replaces Sergio Busquets.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kike García (Osasuna) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kike Barja.
Post update
Foul by Ansu Fati (Barcelona).
Post update
Kike García (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Comments
Join the conversation