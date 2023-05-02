Last updated on .From the section Swindon

Sandro Di Michele was appointed last June to oversee Swindon's football operations

Swindon Town technical director Sandro di Michele has left the club after less than a year in the role.

Di Michele was appointed in June 2022 to oversee the League Two club's football operations.

His departure was announced less than a day after head coach Jody Morris was sacked following 18 games in charge.

"We would like to place on record our thanks to Sandro for his hard work and contribution during his time with us," a Swindon statement said. external-link

Di Michele was previously head recruitment analyst at Wigan and also worked in the gambling industry in odds compilation and risk management for a bookmaker, before moving into football.

Swindon are 10th in League Two and play Crawley Town at home on 8 May in their final game of this season.