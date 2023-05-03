Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Celtic say they are "hugely disappointed" after the Scottish Cup final kick-off time against Inverness Caledonian Thistle was moved to avoid a clash with the FA Cup final on 3 June.

With the English game between Manchester City and Manchester United having a 15:00 BST kick-off, the final at Hampden will now start at 17:30.

Caley Thistle have yet to issue a promised statement.

But Celtic say they "don't believe" the switch was necessary.

The Glasgow club, who have already lifted the League Cup and are one win away from retaining the league title, add that they do not believe it is in the "best interests of both sets of supporters".

"Additionally, there was no meaningful consultation with Celtic on this matter, in terms of assessing the many issues affecting supporters attending the match - something which is also extremely regrettable," they say in a website statement.

However, with the match being shown on BBC Scotland and Viaplay, the Scottish FA said: "We would like to thank all parties for their support in ensuring a slot commensurate with Scottish football's showpiece occasion."

Celtic beat city rivals Rangers 1-0 in Sunday's semi-final after Championship promotion hopefuls Inverness defeated Falkirk 3-0 on Saturday.

The cup final will be shown live on BBC One Scotland and iPlayer, with the Sportscene programme also having a half-hour build-up on the BBC Scotland channel.

There will also be live coverage on BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound programme, BBC Sounds, the BBC Sport Scotland website and the BBC Sport app.