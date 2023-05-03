Scottish Cup final: Celtic v Inverness CT kick-off moved to avoid FA Cup clash
The Scottish Cup final between Celtic and Inverness Caledonian Thistle has been moved from its traditional 15:00 BST kick-off time to 17:30 to avoid a clash with the FA Cup final.
Both matches are scheduled for 3 June, with Manchester City meeting Manchester United at Wembley.
The Hampden equivalent is being shown live on BBC One Scotland.
Celtic beat Rangers 1-0 in Sunday's semi-final after Inverness defeated Falkirk 3-0 on Saturday.
