The Scottish Cup final between Celtic and Inverness Caledonian Thistle has been moved from its traditional 15:00 BST kick-off time to 17:30 to avoid a clash with the FA Cup final.

Both matches are scheduled for 3 June, with Manchester City meeting Manchester United at Wembley.

The Hampden equivalent is being shown live on BBC One Scotland.

Celtic beat Rangers 1-0 in Sunday's semi-final after Inverness defeated Falkirk 3-0 on Saturday.

