Oxford United first team manager Liam Gilbert (centre) says his side are a "different" team compared to the one that drew with Ipswich earlier in the Southern Premier Division season

Oxford United will move to within one game of promotion to the Women's Championship with a win in their regular season finale.

Oxford are currently top of the National League Southern Premier Division - the third tier - and travel to third-placed Ipswich Town on Sunday.

The title winners will play Northern Premier Division champions Nottingham Forest in a play-off for promotion.

"Hopefully we can get the job done," manager Liam Gilbert told BBC Sport.

"Getting to this point has been a three or four year process with the team and it would be very exciting to win."

Oxford have had a strong season with 16 wins, three draws and just two losses in their division.

But it has been a fierce battle at the top of the table with only one point separating the top three teams - Oxford, Watford and Ipswich - going into the final day of the season.

While victory will guarantee that Oxford, who have a one-point lead, finish top, defeat would see Ipswich leapfrog them.

However, second-placed Watford, who have a superior goal difference to both of their rivals, will finish top if they win at Billericay and Oxford drop points.

"The league is really competitive," Oxford centre-back Amy Goddard said. "You can't think too much about the bigger picture before the match.

"Like any game it is really important to prepare and analyse your opponents beforehand.

"We just need to go into Sunday all guns blazing, keep positive, keep our heads down and play our game."

An identity of 'togetherness, family and good people'

Oxford drew 1-1 with Ipswich earlier in the season.

Gilbert believes his side are better prepared to face the Tractor Girls second time around.

"We had a different squad when we played them back in October," he said. "We have made new signings since and some players have moved on.

"Sunday is a new game and a new opportunity and we will make sure we prepare based on what we have done in our last few games."

Oxford's two losses have come in the second half of the season and they have both been away from home.

But their form throughout the season has been both consistent and impressive, outscoring their opponents 53 to 14 over 21 games.

Goddard says the squad is more than prepared for the finale, adding: "Everyone is buzzing in the dressing room for this match.

"Our squad is so together and that is something that the manager Liam has tried to create, that identity of togetherness, family, good people and good players.

"Winning the title would mean everything to the girls and the club."