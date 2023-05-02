Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

England won the 2022 Women's European Championship

England and Scotland have been drawn together in the inaugural Women's Nations League.

They will also face the Netherlands and Belgium in League A Group A1 of the tournament, which starts in September.

Wales will play Euro 2022 finalists Germany, Denmark and Iceland in League A Group A3.

Northern Ireland have been drawn alongside the Republic of Ireland, Hungary and Albania in League B Group B1.

Group games will take place between September and December, with the finals and promotion/relegation matches scheduled for February 2024.

Where teams finish in the Nations League will help decide which league they will be in for the 2025 European Championship and the 2027 World Cup qualifiers.

The Euro 2025 qualifiers, which begin in spring 2024, will also determine the leagues for the following Nations League campaign.

Every four years the Nations League finals will also determine which three European sides qualify for the Olympics.

For 2024, Olympic hosts France will be joined by the two Nations League finalists - or third-placed team if France reach the final.

