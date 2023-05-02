Close menu

Women's Nations League: England to face Scotland in inaugural tournament

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

England Women lifting the Euro 2022 trophy
England won the 2022 Women's European Championship

England and Scotland have been drawn together in the inaugural Women's Nations League.

They will also face the Netherlands and Belgium in League A Group A1 of the tournament, which starts in September.

Wales will play Euro 2022 finalists Germany, Denmark and Iceland in League A Group A3.

Northern Ireland have been drawn alongside the Republic of Ireland, Hungary and Albania in League B Group B1.

Group games will take place between September and December, with the finals and promotion/relegation matches scheduled for February 2024.

Where teams finish in the Nations League will help decide which league they will be in for the 2025 European Championship and the 2027 World Cup qualifiers.

The Euro 2025 qualifiers, which begin in spring 2024, will also determine the groupings for the following Nations League campaign.

Every four years the Nations League finals will also determine which three European sides qualify for the Olympics.

For 2024, Olympic hosts France will be joined by the two Nations League finalists - or the third-placed team if France reach the final.

England beat Scotland 2-1 in their most recent meeting, at the 2019 World Cup in France.

The Nations League draw means England's Dutch manager Sarina Wiegman will face her native country for a second time, having led the Lionesses to a 5-1 friendly win last June.

Comments

Join the conversation

11 comments

  • Comment posted by TamLinn, today at 13:22

    Tough draw for the Scots, hopefully they can get in about them.

  • Comment posted by Scotsman88, today at 13:17

    As a Scottish fan. This doesn't interest me at all. After reading briefly about the article regarding Infantino. I feel they should put the rights to watch this to the consumer and then see what its worth.

  • Comment posted by StillNotOverIt, today at 13:14

    Depends on whether FIFA will let you watch it.

    • Reply posted by William , today at 13:16

      William replied:
      Hopefully not eh?

  • Comment posted by dazzledale, today at 13:06

    Arsenal are playing Chelsea, Leeds are about to sack their manager, non-league playoffs, and yet this nonsense is the top story on BBC Football!

    • Reply posted by Blimmer, today at 13:16

      Blimmer replied:
      Ladies sport not for you then. Dear me. The only nonsense is your post.

  • Comment posted by Slippy G Super Frank, today at 13:04

    Leah is absolutely beautiful 😍

  • Comment posted by Mister Tibbs, today at 13:04

    Best of luck to the home nations teams!

