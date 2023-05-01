Luton boss Rob Edwards achieved promotion from League Two with Forest Green last season but lasted less than three months in charge at Watford being joining the Hatters

Luton Town boss Rob Edwards says the club's highest league finish in more than 30 years is "amazing" - but adds their job is not finished yet.

Monday's draw at Blackburn, combined with Middlesbrough's 1-0 defeat at Rotherham, sealed third place in the Championship for the Hatters.

It is their highest placing since being relegated from the top flight in 1992.

"It's a big credit to everyone at the club," Edwards told BBC Three Counties Radio.

The Hatters spent a decade in the top flight between 1982 and 1992 but were relegated in the final season before the formation of the Premier League, which they are yet to play in.

The club endured five years in the National League from 2009 to 2014 after financial problems span out of control but are now three play-off games away from a return to the top flight.

Luton have finished higher than the previous year in each of the past seven seasons, achieving two promotions in that time - they came sixth last season but lost to Huddersfield Town in the play-offs.

"To build on last season's brilliant work, to go higher again for I don't know how many seasons in a row the club have done that, it's amazing," said Edwards, who took over after Nathan Jones left in November.

"I'm really, really proud of everyone and all the hard work that has been put in to get us into this position this season - but it's not over yet, we've still got a job to do."

With five teams chasing the remaining two play-off spots behind Luton and Boro, the Hatters do not yet know who they will face across two legs in the semi-finals.

But Edwards said he may not necessarily make wholesale changes for Monday's final regular-season game, a dead rubber at home to mid-table Hull, as he seeks to extend a 13-game unbeaten run.

"Our thinking over the last couple of weeks has been to try to keep the run going and try to keep performing well," he added.

"We want to keep this run going, we want to keep momentum - it's really, really important going into these [play-off] games.

"But at the same time we want to be fit and fresh arriving into that first game, which we know now will be on the Saturday. I know the lads will back whatever decisions we make."