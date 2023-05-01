Riley McGree's return to feature for Boro is one positive for Michael Carrick going into the final week

Middlesbrough cannot allow back-to-back defeats to impact on their forthcoming Championship play-off campaign, says boss Michael Carrick.

Fourth-placed Boro were beaten at Rotherham on Monday, and saw Anfernee Dijksteel sent off as the Millers secured their Championship status.

That loss followed a 2-1 league defeat by Luton the previous Monday.

"It's not a time for us to be 'on the floor' by any stretch," Carrick told BBC Radio Tees.

"We've got great opportunities ahead, and we're really looking forward to that."

There were also positives in the returns from injury of Riley McGree, Paddy McNair and Tommy Smith, although injuries to influential wing-back Ryan Giles and skipper Jonny Howson slightly off-set that boost.

"We're trying to get the boys fit," Carrick added. "Jonny felt something at the back of his knee and top of his calf, we'll just have to wait and see.

"We've obviously had a bad run of injuries, different ones and random ones. It's not a time to be down. I'm looking forward to this week for sure and then the week after."

Boro might already be assured of their play-off place but they can also have a big say in who else finishes in the top six as they play a Coventry side that needs just a point to guarantee their spot on the final day of the regular season.

While the squad absences have contributed to a slight drop-off in form, Carrick has seen enough from the past two matches to retain his confidence in the group.

"There's two games we've actually played really well and lost the game," he added.

"We lost at Luton, we know why because of the penalty decision and today (at Rotherham) we did a lot of good things.

"There are lots of things to learn of course, trying to get control of the game and play the game we want, and then adapting and learning how to play with 10 men.

"There are ways to lose a game that make you feel worse than others, but the way we've lost the last two games with some good play and energy and spirit and quality being good, it gives us lots to look forward to."