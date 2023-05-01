Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Sam Allardyce last managed West Brom

Leeds United are set to sack manager Javi Gracia and are in talks to appoint former England boss Sam Allardyce as his replacement.

Director of football Victor Orta is also set to leave the club.

Leeds are 17th in the Premier League, above the relegation zone only on goal difference, with four games left this season.

Gracia, appointed in February as Jesse Marsch's successor, has won only three of 11 league games in charge.

More to follow.