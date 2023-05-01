Leeds set to sack Javi Gracia and in talks with Sam Allardyce
Leeds United are set to sack manager Javi Gracia and are in talks to appoint former England boss Sam Allardyce as his replacement.
Director of football Victor Orta is also set to leave the club.
Leeds are 17th in the Premier League, above the relegation zone only on goal difference, with four games left this season.
Gracia, appointed in February as Jesse Marsch's successor, has won only three of 11 league games in charge.
