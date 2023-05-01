Close menu

Leeds set to sack Javi Gracia and in talks with Sam Allardyce

By Adam PopeBBC Radio Leeds

Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Sam Allardyce during his time as West Brom boss
Sam Allardyce last managed West Brom

Leeds United are set to sack manager Javi Gracia and are in talks to appoint former England boss Sam Allardyce as his replacement.

Director of football Victor Orta is also set to leave the club.

Leeds are 17th in the Premier League, above the relegation zone only on goal difference, with four games left this season.

Gracia, appointed in February as Jesse Marsch's successor, has won only three of 11 league games in charge.

More to follow.

