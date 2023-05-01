Close menu

Leicester 2-2 Everton: Jordan Pickford's water bottle with penalty message gives Toffees lifeline

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport at King Power Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Everton

Jordan Pickford
Jordan Pickford saved his fifth Premier League penalty from 28 faced

Monday's chaotic Premier League contest at King Power Stadium allowed Leicester to move out of the relegation zone but left Everton fans singing at full-time.

"England's number one, England's England's number one," was the chant the travelling supporters serenaded goalkeeper Jordan Pickford with after the 2-2 draw.

The 29-year-old's penalty save from international team-mate James Maddison in the first half may prove crucial in Everton's bid for survival, with a major helping hand from some cunning planning.

A camera close-up of the goalkeeper's water bottle by the side of the pitch picked up a graphic attached to it showing Maddison tends to go down the middle with 60% of his efforts, and to 'stay centre'.

After feigning to go left and right, Pickford did just that - and managed to bat away Maddison's penalty which as struck as anticipated.

"I did my homework," Pickford told Sky Sports. "I called it this morning where I would go. He is a good player and he would've expected me to move, but I double-bluffed him and got one up on him.

"Madders needs to learn his lesson. Don't play poker.

"It was a big moment and I'm happy to save it - it's what I'm there for."

'Small details win games'

Despite Everton's perilous league position, Pickford pledged his future to the club in February by signing a new deal which would keep him at Goodison Park until 2027.

In a game where both goalkeepers shone, former Sunderland keeper Pickford made the crucial stop to deny England team-mate Maddison.

It was his fifth penalty save in the Premier League - the first in four years since keeping out a Matt Ritchie effort for Newcastle in 2019 - and could well be the most important.

A lucky supporter also got to take home a souvenir having held up a sign pleading for Pickford's shirt, and the goalkeeper obliged before pumping his fists and heading down the tunnel.

"From the fans' perspective it was a good game to watch," said Pickford. "We created a lot of chances and their goalkeeper made some good saves. We missed chances, but created the most since the new manager has come in so it was a plus, but also a negative.

"I thought we were brilliant, it was just those final details with the delivery. Small details win games, but we didn't get beat."

Former Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel said of Pickford's water-bottle tactic on Sky Sports: "It seems to be common but something I have never done.

"It is a trend at the moment but I have a different process and I'll tell you when I retire. It looks strange not to move and is incredibly brave, especially when everything is on the line. At 3-1 it is probably game over."

Asked whether Maddison will keep taking penalties for Leicester, manager Dean Smith said: "We will see. We will have a look at it in training."

Everton 'in massive trouble'

The eventful game played in an electric atmosphere saw the league's lowest scorers Everton have 23 shots at goal, their most in a top-flight match this term.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin gave the Toffees the lead with a thumping penalty, but Caglar Soyuncu and Jamie Vardy turned the game around for Leicester with the veteran striker also hitting the crossbar.

Maddison's penalty miss proved critical in the end, as Alex Iwobi's guided finish earned a point for the visitors.

Leicester moved out of the bottom three on goal difference, while Everton remain in 19th place, one point behind 17th-placed Leeds with four games remaining.

Smith told Sky Sports: "We were second best for long periods. It became a basketball game. We wanted a game where we could have control.

"The challenge is what we thought it would be. We knew today's result wouldn't define what happens. We come out of the bottom three. Four games to go, 12 points to play for."

Toffees boss Sean Dyche said: "I am more pleased with the performance [than the result]. We came here to get all three. A lot of the play was very good from us tonight.

"It's another point, a positive point for many reasons. That's the performance level we need to keep working to and eradicate some of the negative details.

"All games in the Premier League are tricky."

Everton, though, could have scored more but found opposition goalkeeper Daniel Iversen in inspired form, making six saves.

Despite stunning stops to deny Iwobi and Abdoulaye Doucoure late on, one came from Calvert-Lewin's incredible miss from a couple of yards out when the Everton striker mis-hit a shot.

"He missed one but he is in the right areas," Dyche said of Calvert-Lewin's performance. "He is looking fitter and stronger with his all-round game. I had the goal of getting him truly fit for the last bit of the season. He is running with the ball powerfully."

The Toffees face a tough task in the last four games of the season, with away trips to Brighton and Wolves and home games against league leaders Manchester City and then Bournemouth on the last day.

"It's about focusing on the job in hand and performing collectively," former Premier League striker Chris Sutton said on BBC Radio 5 Live.

"Sean Dyche admitted Everton were a bit nervy before this game and I'm not sure if that was the right thing to say.

"I think they are in massive trouble. They have a tricky run-in and they are building this new stadium. We know what happens from a player's point of view, they will want to jump ship."

  • Comment posted by Hornswey, today at 00:41

    Everton going down will be a great loss, it means 6 points arent guaranteed next Season. Pickford is the Maguire of Goalkeepers, only keeping his england place because southgate doesnt know how to change it up!

  • Comment posted by Slippy G Super Frank, today at 00:41

    Someone once told me pickfords bottle contains 100% horse sea men

  • Comment posted by hollylintonpurdue, today at 00:41

    Anyone watch the woman’s game tonight , proper football .

  • Comment posted by Amin Yashed, today at 00:33

    Maddison's shorts were far too tight and that is why he missed the penalty. His hair line now starts at the back of his head and he is the new Ralph Coates .

  • Comment posted by Slippy G Super Frank, today at 00:33

    I hear pickfords bottle is filled with cat milk

  • Comment posted by Chubbs83, today at 00:31

    If I was an Everton fan and I saw this clown, who was wearing the captains armband, jumping around celebrating WHILST HIS TEAM ARE LOSING I’d be livid.

    Then more jumping around, laughing, crossing himself after losing the ball outside his box.

    Ingerland’s number one aye?

  • Comment posted by hollylintonpurdue, today at 00:27

    My mam used to go to school with Sean dyche and she said he had the same voice when he was 5 . She said all she remembers of him is the voice and that he would have pickled onion sandwiches everyday except on Fridays when he would just have the pickled onions neat .

  • Comment posted by wolf359, today at 00:27

    Have the player who wins the penalty take it. Different players will win penalties which will keep the goalkeeper guessing as to how it will be taken of 3 or 4 players take a clubs penalties.

    • Reply posted by hollylintonpurdue, today at 00:33

      hollylintonpurdue replied:
      Have you thought about applying for the England job?

  • Comment posted by RPGDave, today at 00:24

    So pleased Maddison took the Pen as i had a bet on him getting 3 on target!! 9/1 :)

    Anyway i felt Everton was the better team by far but they can not defend. Keeper for Foxes got them a draw.

    I got a feeling Everton will go down and Forest will stay up why Leeds go down with Saints too

    Leeds
    Everton
    Southampton

    Bottom 3

    • Reply posted by hollylintonpurdue, today at 00:28

      hollylintonpurdue replied:
      4 teams are going down this year mate , it’s to do with brexit

  • Comment posted by Miler1878, today at 00:23

    Don't worry about the new stadium Chris just worry about being half as good as predecessor your predictions are amateur at best?

  • Comment posted by erik sly, today at 00:19

    The bitters will go down

    • Reply posted by dawn, today at 00:41

      dawn replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by So dew, today at 00:18

    Paint it anyway you like , the Toffees are away and England might now stand a chance henceforth.

    • Reply posted by sports fan, today at 00:27

      sports fan replied:
      What are you talking about

  • Comment posted by hollylintonpurdue, today at 00:18

    Apparently on sky news just now they are saying the penalty will have to be re taken in the morning because Maddison has school tomorrow so he shouldn’t have been up so late . His mum is fuming apparently because he said he was gona make her her favourite tea of
    Smash and chips but ended up having a kick
    Around with his mates. Kids eh

    • Reply posted by sports fan, today at 00:27

      sports fan replied:
      Time for bed holidays are over

  • Comment posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, today at 00:18

    lot of nonesne

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 00:16

    When the opposing goalkeeper knows where you aim your penalty at least 60% of the time, it is really time for you to either re-think your penalty taking strategy or stop taking penalties in the most important situations.
    A classic example of being one dimensional.

  • Comment posted by timoakley, today at 00:06

    Both teams should be just about OK. Forest and Leeds to join the Saints.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 00:18

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      No! Everton have to go down just so everybody can see blueboys and A1nutboy cry.
      Will feel sorry for real Everton fans like Chewytoffee, though.

  • Comment posted by A1nutboy, today at 00:05

    Southampton, Leeds and Forest to go down. Southampton already gone. Leeds just awful fixtures and Forest effectively have a point less due to awful GD

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 00:13

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      You know that or (more likely) that's what you are hoping and praying for?

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 00:04

    One of the worst penalties you will ever see. Why Tielmans didn’t take it I don’t know, Vardy also. How on earth does Iwobi get picked week in week out? Gives the ball away all the time and has no idea what he is doing most of the time. Draw does neither team any good especially with the tough run in they both have.

    • Reply posted by hollylintonpurdue, today at 00:09

      hollylintonpurdue replied:
      Yeah , too right , have to say that’s on the money , probably going to turn out that way maybe or not . Both have run ins like you say so definitely things will possibly happen more than likely like you say , fair point well made . Good point 👍

  • Comment posted by High Noon, at 23:58 1 May

    What a revelation. Crap penalty anyway.

    • Reply posted by Sirrantsalot, today at 00:09

      Sirrantsalot replied:
      Only crap because it was saved.

      Stupid of Everton to reveal this though, even if other keepers do it too. Now everyone knows that Pickford plays the percentages, so just do something different and he won't save it. Will be useful knowledge in the Championship.

  • Comment posted by MankyMark, at 23:57 1 May

    Everyone in bed?

    • Reply posted by A-mcr, today at 00:00

      A-mcr replied:
      Actually yes haha

