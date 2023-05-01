Last updated on .From the section Burnley

JJ Watt and wife Kealia have enjoyed distinguished sporting careers

Former NFL star JJ Watt and his wife Kealia, an ex-USA football international, are to invest in Burnley.

The Clarets won the Championship this season to earn promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

The Watts attended the 3-0 win over Wigan at Turf Moor in March.

"When you invest in a club that's been around since 1882, you must have great respect for its history and tradition," the couple said.

"We understand that not only are we investing in the squad and manager, we're investing in the town and its people.

"We take that responsibility very seriously and intend to work hard in earning their trust and support."

JJ Watt played for the Arizona Cardinals and the Houston Texans in the NFL before retiring in December and was voted NFL defensive player of the year three times.

Kealia Watt played for Houston Dash and Chicago Red Stars, as well as earning three USA caps, and will be involved in helping to grow Burnley's women's team.

Burnley chairman Alan Pace said talks with them have "been happening for some time".

He added: "Both JJ and Kealia bring with them an incredible amount of top-level sporting pedigree and success, as well as ideas and connections that will be invaluable in helping us to continue telling the Clarets story to an international audience."

Basketball star LeBron James is a minority partner in Fenway Sports Group (FSG), the owners of Liverpool, and American actor and producer Michael B Jordan is a minority owner of Bournemouth.

Wrexham, who have been promoted to League Two as National League champions, have risen to prominence since being bought by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

"I've spoken to Rob [McElhenney] about his experience and tried to gain some insight into what he's done," said JJ Watt.

"And I've spoken to Ryan [Reynolds] and tried to get his ideas and what's worked and what hasn't. Obviously they're in a different league and a different situation with what Wrexham are doing but they've done an incredible job."

Kealia Watt, speaking to Sky Sports, added: "We've always been huge soccer fans. My husband used to be a Chelsea fan and I grew up an Arsenal fan.

"We went to Burnley, we visited the town and we just fell in love. It's such an incredible place.

"What [manager] Vincent [Kompany] has done with his team is unbelievable and we cannot wait to watch [next] season."