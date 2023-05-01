Last updated on .From the section Football

Truro City captain Connor Riley-Lowe re-joined the club in 2020

Connor Riley-Lowe's stoppage time goal saw Truro City beat Bracknell Town 3-2 to win the Southern League Premier South play-offs and gain promotion to National League South.

The former Exeter City player scored in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

It ensured City returned to the sixth tier for the first time in four years.

The White tigers had twice been pegged back by Bracknell, who finished the season a point above Truro in second place in the table.

Truro made the final after beating Poole Town 4-1 on penalties on Wednesday night while Bracknell needed extra time to beat Chesham United in their semi-final.

Tyler Harvey headed against the post before putting the Cornish side ahead on the stroke of half time with a powerful effort into the top corner.

Darryl Sanders' penalty levelled the scores before Andrew Neal put City 2-1 up from close range after 58 minutes.

Gary Abisogun's acrobatic effort four minutes later made it 2-2, and Bracknell had two great chances to score in the final 10 minutes before Truro skipper Riley-Lowe struck the winner.

It was the third time this season Truro have beaten Bracknell including a 1-0 win when the two sides met a fortnight ago at Bolitho Park.