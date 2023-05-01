Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Chloe Bull scored seven times in 21 appearances in her first season as a full-time professional at Bristol City

Wales and Bristol City's Chloe Bull has called time on her playing career to take a role with the Football Association of Wales (FAW).

The 28-year-old joins the FAW, in a new role as the Women's and Girls' Talent Identification Executive.

Bull's club, Bristol City, won the Women's Championship this season and will compete in the Women's Super League next campaign.

"I have made the difficult decision to stop playing football," said Bull.

"I would like to thank Lauren [Smith, Bristol City manager] and all the staff that have helped me over the last two years, the players for making my time at Bristol City so enjoyable and the supporters that were amazing throughout.

"I have made some fantastic memories with a great group of girls.

"I hope I have inspired many young boys and girls to never give up, whatever is thrown their way."

In 2018, while at Cardiff City, a benign tumour was discovered on Bull's spine which required surgery.

After her recovery, she returned to her former club Cardiff Met in 2020 and went on to be the league's top goalscorer before earning the move to Bristol City.

Bull won one Wales cap during her playing career, against Hungary in March 2016.