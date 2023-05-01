Last updated on .From the section European Football

Bayern Munich lead Borussia Dortmund by one point in Germany's Bundesliga

Europe's major leagues are entering their final few weeks, with things tight at the top in Germany while other titles are close to being clinched.

In England, Treble-chasing Manchester City lead Arsenal by one point at the top of the Premier League.

But what about elsewhere? BBC Sport takes a look at who is challenging for what.

Germany

Bundesliga top four P GD Pts 1. Bayern Munich 30 48 62 2. Borussia Dortmund 30 27 61 3. Union Berlin 30 13 56 4. Freiburg 30 9 56

There is a familiar leader at the top of the Bundesliga table, but it is still very tight.

Bayern Munich have won the past 10 Bundesliga titles. For the first time in a decade they were not top with five games to go.

But they went two points clear on Sunday with a 2-0 win over Hertha Berlin after Borussia Dortmund drew 1-1 at Bochum on Friday.

Bayern, who replaced manager Julian Nagelsmann with Thomas Tuchel in March, need to beat Werder Bremen, Schalke, RB Leipzig and Cologne to make it 11 consecutive German championships.

Three of Dortmund's last four games are against teams in the top 10, but only one of Bayern's are.

Union Berlin and Freiburg both sit six points off top but would need a lot to go their way to overtake the top two.

Freiburg, RB Leipzig, Stuttgart and Frankfurt are the German Cup semi-finalists, so no double is likely.

Tuchel has only won three of his eight games as Bayern boss - and they have been knocked out of the German Cup and Champions League in that time.

"I think everyone, including Tuchel himself, underestimated the problems the team has," said German football journalist Raphael Honigstein.

"There are so many players out of form, there's no cohesion, a lot of the 'on paper' best players are a shadow of themselves at the moment.

"They have lost all the things that make them Bayern, in terms of just turning up and winning the big games. Metaphorically the lederhosen have been pulled down, and they are very exposed!

"Bayern are still trying to pretend this is all to do with Julien Nagelsmann not doing his job properly, but it is beginning to wear thin a bit and people are starting to look to the top. The advisory board hope Bayern somehow rescue their season by winning the title. This is not over yet and could still get ugly."

Italy

Serie A top two P GD Pts 1. Napoli 32 46 79 2. Lazio 32 26 61

It is just a matter of when Napoli win their first Serie A title since 1990, such is their lead at the top of the table.

They just need to pick up one point from their final six games, starting with Thursday's trip to Udinese (19:45 BST).

In fact the Naples side could be champions by then, if Lazio do not beat Sassuolo on Wednesday (20:00)

Inter Milan are fourth but could yet win two trophies. They face AC Milan in the Champions League semi-finals, and Fiorentina in the Italian Cup final.

France

Ligue 1 top three P GD Pts 1. Paris St-Germain 33 42 75 2. Marseille 33 29 70 3. Lens 32 29 66

Paris St-Germain's questionable form means the Ligue 1 title race is not over yet.

The defending champions led by 11 points on 11 March but have lost three of the following six games to leave them just five points above Marseille with five games left.

Lens, who are a further four points back but with a game in hand, host Marseille on Saturday (20:00) in a game which could decide if either still have a chance.

PSG's run-in should be straightforward on paper, with their next four games against teams in the bottom seven before ending against Clermont, who are eighth.

Whatever happens their season has been a let-down with last-16 exits in the Champions League and French Cup.

Toulouse won the French Cup with a 5-1 victory over Nantes at Stade de France.

Spain

La Liga top two P GD Pts 1. Barcelona 32 48 79 2. Real Madrid 32 39 68

Barcelona are closing in on a first La Liga title since 2019, and a first without Lionel Messi since 1999.

Xavi's side need to win three of their final six games to be assured of the title, while Real Madrid's run-in is harder and their focus elsewhere.

Real face Osasuna in the Spanish Cup final on Saturday (21:00), and Manchester City in the Champions League semi-finals.