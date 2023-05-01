Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Leeds United face Manchester City next as they battle to avoid relegation

Leeds United players say they "can't express how sorry" they are for not acknowledging fans before Sunday's defeat by Bournemouth.

A video went viral on social media of Leeds players appearing to ignore fans, including a child, as they departed the team hotel prior to their 4-1 loss.

The Whites have taken just one point from their past five games and are one point above the relegation zone.

The future of manager Javi Gracia is under discussion by the club.

"Firstly, the performance was not good enough," Leeds players said in a message to fans.

"There is no other way to look at it and the only way to respond is on the pitch. Leeds fans travel up and down the country in huge numbers and deserve more than this.

"What is just as concerning to us as a group, is the video online of us leaving the hotel. Words can't express how sorry we are that the youngster in the video wearing the Leeds kit is not shown more love from the squad.

"On a matchday we do an activation walk, before and after this we stop for photos and autographs to ensure we interact with fans, but also that we are on time when leaving for games.

"However, there is no excuse for not acknowledging fans and if the parents of the fan wearing the Leeds kit in the video could make themselves known to us, we would be grateful."

Leeds face arguably the toughest end to the season of the clubs battling relegation, with Manchester City and Newcastle up next before a visit to West Ham and then Tottenham at Elland Road to end the campaign.

They conceded 23 goals in April - a Premier League record for a single month and the most by any top-flight side since Birmingham also let in 23 goals in April 1965.

After Sunday's defeat, the Leeds United Supporters Advisory Board issued a statement of no confidence in the club's management.

"We do not believe that this fight is over and we will keep going until the last ball is kicked this season," the players added.

"Thank you again for your support."