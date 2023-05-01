Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham are the only three sides to have been top of the Premier League this season

The Premier League title race is "not over" and Arsenal still have the "nicest part of the season" to come, says manager Mikel Arteta.

On Sunday the Gunners lost top spot to Manchester City, who beat them 4-1 on Wednesday and hold a one-point advantage with a game in hand.

Arsenal have spent 247 days at the top this season compared to City's 16.

Arteta said Arsenal, who are without a win in four games, want to "put things right" at home to Chelsea on Tuesday.

"We can still achieve the Premier League because there is five games to go and a lot of things are going to happen still," he said.

"When I look at it, this is not over.

"It is not in our hands any more. What is in our hands is to try to win the games we have left and the rest is down to City.

"I have not had to pick up the mood of the players. They keep the fire in the belly for tomorrow.

"What we have to do is forget about what happened last week, learn from it and move on into the next game."

Brighton's defeat by Nottingham Forest on Wednesday sealed Arsenal's place in the Champions League next season for the first time since 2016-17.

Arteta said: "I am incredibly proud and thankful to everyone who has contributed to bringing Champions League football back to this club.

"So congratulations, but also thank you for still being upset and accepting that the Champions League is not enough and we want more."

Arsenal, who have not won the title since 2004, will again be without France centre-back William Saliba against Chelsea at Emirates Stadium.

The 22-year-old has not played for more than a month because of a back injury which Arteta says has "not improved at all" over the past week.