National League - Play-off Semi-finals
Notts CountyNotts County0Boreham WoodBoreham Wood2

Notts County v Boreham Wood

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Notts County

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Slocombe
  • 4Cameron
  • 15Baldwin
  • 24Bostock
  • 23Chicksen
  • 5Rawlinson
  • 11Nemane
  • 18Palmer
  • 8Austin
  • 20Rodrigues
  • 9Langstaff

Substitutes

  • 2Brindley
  • 6O'Brien
  • 10Jones
  • 13Mair
  • 19Scott

Boreham Wood

Formation 4-4-2

  • McDonnell
  • 3Ilesanmi
  • 5Evans
  • 12Fyfield
  • 9Ndlovu
  • 8Broadbent
  • 10Marsh
  • 17Payne
  • 19Esteves Sousa
  • 20Brunt
  • 25BushBooked at 21mins

Substitutes

  • 4Ricketts
  • 7Rees
  • 11Newton
  • 15Lewis
  • 26Agbontohoma
Referee:
Scott Tallis

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Notts County 0, Boreham Wood 2.

  2. Goal!

    Goal! Notts County 0, Boreham Wood 2. Lee Ndlovu (Boreham Wood).

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Notts County 0, Boreham Wood 1. Femi Ilesanmi (Boreham Wood).

  4. Booking

    Chris Bush (Boreham Wood) is shown the yellow card.

  5. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  6. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham4634931164373111
2Notts County46321131174275107
3Chesterfield462591281522984
4Woking4624101271482382
5Barnet462111147567874
6Boreham Wood4619151252401272
7Bromley4618171168531571
8Southend462091757451269
9Eastleigh461910175657-167
10Dag & Red46189196172-1163
11Halifax461613174948161
12Oldham461613176364-161
13Wealdstone461612185772-1560
14Gateshead461515166762559
15Solihull Moors461513186266-458
16Dorking46169216791-2457
17Altrincham461414186882-1456
18Aldershot461411216476-1253
19York461312215563-851
20Maidenhead United461311224766-1950
21Torquay461212225880-2248
22Yeovil46719203560-2540
23Scunthorpe46810284987-3834
24Maidstone United465103145104-5925
View full National League table

