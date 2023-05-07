Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Romain Perraud has played 29 league games for Southampton this season but will not feature again

TEAM NEWS

Midfielder Danilo will be assessed after limping off in Nottingham Forest's defeat by Brentford last week.

Brennan Johnson will also face a fitness test after coming off with a knock in that match.

Southampton defender Romain Perraud will miss the rest of the season after having ankle surgery.

Saints will also be without Mohammed Salisu, Juan Larios and Tino Livramento, but Paul Onuachu should be available after a minor knee problem.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

As I've said before, I've given up on Southampton. After watching what was such a gutless performance from them against Bournemouth last week, I am backing them to lose every game they have left this season.

I know Saints fans love their club but, deep down, I think they will probably agree with me.

As for Nottingham Forest? Well, I think my boyhood club are going to stay up. They have got some tough games coming up but they are still scrapping.

This is one they will expect to win, and it could be the moment they kick on. Southampton, though, have already gone - they are going to be relegated. Anyone who says anything different is wrong, I'm afraid.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Nottingham Forest could do the top-flight double over Southampton for only the third time.

Forest host Southampton in a competitive fixture for the first time since a 3-0 Championship defeat at City Ground in 2012.

This is Southampton's first Premier League game at the City Ground since a 1-1 draw in 1998.

Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest have lost five of their last six league games.

They have won only one of their last 13 Premier League fixtures (D3, L9).

Forest are without a clean sheet in any of their last 13 Premier League matches, since beating Leeds 1-0 in February.

Steve Coopers's side have won 10 out of a possible 12 points in their four Premier League home fixtures this season against the other teams currently in the bottom six of the table.

Seven of Brennan Johnson's eight Premier League goals for Nottingham Forest this season have come in home fixtures.

Southampton

Southampton have lost five of their last six league games.

They are winless in nine top-flight matches (D3, L6), their worst such run since 2018.

All of Southampton's six Premier League victories this season have been by a single-goal margin, including four away wins.

Saints have lost their last five Premier League games in May.

Southampton have lost their last three Premier League fixtures played on Monday.

