Close menu
Premier League
BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion1EvertonEverton5

Brighton & Hove Albion 1-5 Everton: Visitors climb out of relegation zone with stunning win

By Steve SutcliffeBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments641

Dwight McNeil scores Everton's fourth goal
Everton's victory at Brighton is only their second away from home this season

Everton produced a superb display of counter-attacking to climb out of the Premier League relegation zone with a stunning victory that dented Brighton's European ambitions.

An extraordinary first half saw the visitors go ahead after just 34 seconds, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin squaring for Abdoulaye Doucoure to tap in after Seagulls captain Lewis Dunk had been badly caught out.

Mali midfielder Doucoure added Everton's second just before the half-hour mark with a precise volley, into the right corner from Dwight McNeil's cross.

McNeil was then heavily involved as Sean Dyche's side extended their lead, driving towards the byeline and seeing his low cross deflect off the foot of Brighton goalkeeper Jason Steele into the back of the net.

A shambolic first period saw Brighton booed off at the interval, fortunate not to have suffered the embarrassment of being four goals down, with Dunk blocking James Garner's close-range effort on the stroke of half-time.

A mightily impressive performance from Everton, who repeatedly threatened on the break during the first half and defended stoutly in the second, saw them add their fourth when McNeil raced on to Alex Iwobi's incisive pass to round Steele and slot into an empty net.

Roberto de Zerbi's side, who were much improved after making four half-time changes, saw substitute Evan Ferguson (twice) and Alexis Mac Allister hit the woodwork, before they finally managed a scrappy consolation with Kaoru Mitoma's sliding effort rebounding off the post and bouncing in off Mac Allister.

A wonderful McNeil effort in added time, that flew into the top corner, ensured Everton had the final say as they moved out of the drop zone in style, to sit 16th in the table after leapfrogging Nottingham Forest, Leeds and Leicester City.

Forest host bottom side Southampton at 20:00 BST on Monday.

Meanwhile, Brighton remain seventh, seven points behind fifth-placed Liverpool, with two games in hand.

Toffees find clinical edge in sensational fashion

Many Everton fans travelled down to the south coast more in hope than expectation on the back of a seven-game run without a win.

They had also been hammered 4-1 by Brighton at Goodison in January when the Toffees' players completely fell apart. And prior to kick-off you would have had to trawl down to the eighth tier of English football to find a club with fewer league goals than Everton's 27 this season.

However, they found their clinical edge in sensational fashion as their supporters joyously celebrated in the stands.

Calvert-Lewin's turn away from Dunk set the tone in the build-up to the first goal, with the England forward delivering a fine display in only his fourth start in three months.

There were numerous others that excelled including Doucoure, who was out of favour before Dyche's arrival, and scored twice for the first time in the English top flight.

Aside from his two goals, the second of which involved wonderful composure, McNeil, who covered more ground than any other visiting player (12.76km) also made telling contributions when tracking back to help out his defence.

Nathan Patterson also largely nullified the threat of Kaoru Mitoma, while James Tarkowski and goalkeeper Jordan Pickford both made important interventions to keep the hosts at bay.

More to follow.

Player of the match

McNeilDwight McNeil

with an average of 8.81

Brighton & Hove Albion

  1. Squad number27Player nameGilmour
    Average rating

    5.43

  2. Squad number28Player nameFerguson
    Average rating

    5.15

  3. Squad number10Player nameMac Allister
    Average rating

    5.10

  4. Squad number7Player nameMarch
    Average rating

    4.85

  5. Squad number22Player nameMitoma
    Average rating

    4.64

  6. Squad number20Player nameEnciso
    Average rating

    4.43

  7. Squad number13Player nameGroß
    Average rating

    4.17

  8. Squad number25Player nameCaicedo
    Average rating

    4.13

  9. Squad number30Player nameEstupiñán
    Average rating

    4.04

  10. Squad number5Player nameDunk
    Average rating

    4.02

  11. Squad number4Player nameWebster
    Average rating

    3.97

  12. Squad number23Player nameSteele
    Average rating

    3.96

  13. Squad number18Player nameWelbeck
    Average rating

    3.91

  14. Squad number6Player nameColwill
    Average rating

    3.91

  15. Squad number21Player nameUndav
    Average rating

    3.74

  16. Squad number40Player nameBuonanotte
    Average rating

    3.73

Everton

  1. Squad number7Player nameMcNeil
    Average rating

    8.81

  2. Squad number3Player namePatterson
    Average rating

    8.51

  3. Squad number16Player nameDoucouré
    Average rating

    8.46

  4. Squad number1Player namePickford
    Average rating

    8.45

  5. Squad number9Player nameCalvert-Lewin
    Average rating

    8.09

  6. Squad number17Player nameIwobi
    Average rating

    8.03

  7. Squad number2Player nameTarkowski
    Average rating

    7.94

  8. Squad number13Player nameMina
    Average rating

    7.91

  9. Squad number19Player nameMykolenko
    Average rating

    7.64

  10. Squad number27Player nameGueye
    Average rating

    7.62

  11. Squad number37Player nameGarner
    Average rating

    7.60

  12. Squad number8Player nameOnana
    Average rating

    7.31

  13. Squad number20Player nameMaupay
    Average rating

    6.60

Line-ups

Brighton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 23Steele
  • 13Groß
  • 4WebsterSubstituted forColwillat 45'minutes
  • 5DunkBooked at 21mins
  • 30Estupiñán
  • 25Caicedo
  • 10Mac Allister
  • 40BuonanotteSubstituted forMarchat 45'minutesSubstituted forGilmourat 78'minutes
  • 21UndavSubstituted forEncisoat 45'minutes
  • 22Mitoma
  • 18WelbeckSubstituted forFergusonat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Sánchez
  • 6Colwill
  • 7March
  • 20Enciso
  • 26Ayari
  • 27Gilmour
  • 28Ferguson
  • 29van Hecke
  • 49Moran

Everton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Pickford
  • 3Patterson
  • 13MinaBooked at 18mins
  • 2Tarkowski
  • 19Mykolenko
  • 37Garner
  • 27GueyeBooked at 25minsSubstituted forOnanaat 87'minutesBooked at 80mins
  • 17Iwobi
  • 16DoucouréBooked at 56mins
  • 7McNeil
  • 9Calvert-LewinBooked at 45minsSubstituted forMaupayat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Holgate
  • 5Keane
  • 8Onana
  • 11Gray
  • 15Begovic
  • 20Maupay
  • 26Davies
  • 30Coady
  • 50Simms
Referee:
Simon Hooper
Attendance:
31,567

Match Stats

Home TeamBrightonAway TeamEverton
Possession
Home77%
Away23%
Shots
Home23
Away10
Shots on Target
Home5
Away5
Corners
Home15
Away1
Fouls
Home11
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 1, Everton 5.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 1, Everton 5.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion 1, Everton 5. Dwight McNeil (Everton) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Amadou Onana with a through ball following a fast break.

  4. Post update

    Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Neal Maupay (Everton).

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Levi Colwill (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Pascal Groß with a cross following a corner.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Dwight McNeil.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Moisés Caicedo (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Evan Ferguson.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Billy Gilmour (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pascal Groß.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Vitalii Mykolenko.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton. Neal Maupay replaces Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton. Amadou Onana replaces Idrissa Gueye.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Billy Gilmour (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pervis Estupiñán.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Nathan Patterson.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Levi Colwill (Brighton and Hove Albion) with an attempt from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Kaoru Mitoma following a corner.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Pascal Groß with a cross following a corner.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Nathan Patterson.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by James Tarkowski.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Moisés Caicedo (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Evan Ferguson.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

641 comments

  • Comment posted by SAW, today at 19:40

    Blimey nobody saw that coming!

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 19:43

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Brighton certainly didn't.

  • Comment posted by BBCwokebot, today at 19:42

    Wow, I didn't see that result coming!!! Everton fans should thank Chris Sutton, he predicted you would lose, so naturally you win!

    • Reply posted by bluray, today at 19:49

      bluray replied:
      He hates Everton so no shock there

  • Comment posted by Johnny Todd, today at 19:41

    No, Mum, Listen.... no.... I'm not joking .... I'm telling you, 5-1.... yes... FIVE one.... hello? Hello?
    💙💙💙💙💙

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 19:51

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      I just hope the Southampton squad isn’t too laughing much, they have a match very shortly and don’t want them to be so distracted by this that Forest walk over them, like erm, Everton just did today.

  • Comment posted by mbs, today at 19:44

    Never seen Everton play this way in a long time. Such a joy to watch.

    • Reply posted by korvintage64, today at 20:01

      korvintage64 replied:
      You mean play that way with just 23% possession?

  • Comment posted by laurence morey, today at 19:43

    Bloody hell Everton, where did that performance come from, sensational, and fantastic support in the rain, you are the peoples club, good luck to you, relegated Saints fan

    • Reply posted by La mitad mas que Indio, today at 19:44

      La mitad mas que Indio replied:
      Beat Forest and then the race for the drop is truly on. Please do it, just for the sake of Chaos.

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 19:42

    Well played Everton.
    They should be playing like that week in week out.
    Brighton had a bad unlucky day at the office. They haven’t had many of them this season. They’ll bounce back.
    14 goals in 2 games today. That’s more than all the premier league fixtures this weekend.
    Goal Frenzy Bank holiday!

    • Reply posted by A Flock of Albions, today at 19:55

      A Flock of Albions replied:
      Ouch....rough day for the boys. With our brutal remaining schedule, Europe is looking sketchy. But I have the faith! Up the Albion!

  • Comment posted by MikkyGonner, today at 19:46

    Arsenal fan here: Congratulations Everton. For all those wondering why Pickford always start for England ahead of Pope and Ramsdale after yesterday match between ourselves and Newcastle, watch this match and you’ll know why. Pickford will continue to play ahead of those two and rightly so

    • Reply posted by Rainman, today at 19:49

      Rainman replied:
      You’re expecting Arsenal to thrash Brighton as well next match.

  • Comment posted by psychoarsenalysis, today at 19:43

    As vital a win as they come. Well played Everton

    • Reply posted by Justfacts, today at 19:56

      Justfacts replied:
      They were poor

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 19:42

    Well done Everton you sure came out to play with purpose and conviction today.
    Brighton, well it looks like they were at the beach today.

    • Reply posted by 31shadows, today at 19:47

      31shadows replied:
      Begs the question what the effort levels were in the first two thirds of the season

  • Comment posted by SL65AMG, today at 19:47

    Chris Sutton prediction: Brighton should win this one comfortably.
    Straight from the Lawro school of predictions LoL

    • Reply posted by BraveDave007, today at 19:49

      BraveDave007 replied:
      Did you predict 5 -1 to Everton, you must be smart!

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 19:41

    Did Brighton overlook Everton?
    Did Brighton underestimate Everton?
    Were Brighton caught looking ahead to the Arsenal game?
    Were Brighton still celebrating their last minute revenge win over Man Utd?
    Did Brighton think that they just had to turn up and the three points were theirs?

    All valid questions and/or possible reasons.

    • Reply posted by BraveDave007, today at 19:47

      BraveDave007 replied:
      No Everton got lucky and took literally every chance they had with the very little amount of the ball they had. Freak result!

  • Comment posted by Quiverbow, today at 19:41

    Well, I'm too stunned to say much other than YESSSS!

    • Reply posted by Sirrantsalot, today at 19:53

      Sirrantsalot replied:
      Funny thing is you'll probably lose next game. Then back in the quagmire.

  • Comment posted by Lewis, today at 19:41

    Ok seriously where the HELL did THIS Everton performance come from?

    • Reply posted by turfmoor, today at 19:52

      turfmoor replied:
      Even my wife said fix

  • Comment posted by saddletramp , today at 19:45

    Forget the goals.
    Forget the attacking profess.

    Dwight McNeil worked his absolute socks off tonight.

    • Reply posted by d-r-i, today at 20:07

      d-r-i replied:
      wants a return trip to Burnley