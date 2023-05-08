Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 1, Everton 5.
Everton produced a superb display of counter-attacking to climb out of the Premier League relegation zone with a stunning victory that dented Brighton's European ambitions.
An extraordinary first half saw the visitors go ahead after just 34 seconds, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin squaring for Abdoulaye Doucoure to tap in after Seagulls captain Lewis Dunk had been badly caught out.
Mali midfielder Doucoure added Everton's second just before the half-hour mark with a precise volley, into the right corner from Dwight McNeil's cross.
McNeil was then heavily involved as Sean Dyche's side extended their lead, driving towards the byeline and seeing his low cross deflect off the foot of Brighton goalkeeper Jason Steele into the back of the net.
A shambolic first period saw Brighton booed off at the interval, fortunate not to have suffered the embarrassment of being four goals down, with Dunk blocking James Garner's close-range effort on the stroke of half-time.
A mightily impressive performance from Everton, who repeatedly threatened on the break during the first half and defended stoutly in the second, saw them add their fourth when McNeil raced on to Alex Iwobi's incisive pass to round Steele and slot into an empty net.
Roberto de Zerbi's side, who were much improved after making four half-time changes, saw substitute Evan Ferguson (twice) and Alexis Mac Allister hit the woodwork, before they finally managed a scrappy consolation with Kaoru Mitoma's sliding effort rebounding off the post and bouncing in off Mac Allister.
A wonderful McNeil effort in added time, that flew into the top corner, ensured Everton had the final say as they moved out of the drop zone in style, to sit 16th in the table after leapfrogging Nottingham Forest, Leeds and Leicester City.
Forest host bottom side Southampton at 20:00 BST on Monday.
Meanwhile, Brighton remain seventh, seven points behind fifth-placed Liverpool, with two games in hand.
Toffees find clinical edge in sensational fashion
Many Everton fans travelled down to the south coast more in hope than expectation on the back of a seven-game run without a win.
They had also been hammered 4-1 by Brighton at Goodison in January when the Toffees' players completely fell apart. And prior to kick-off you would have had to trawl down to the eighth tier of English football to find a club with fewer league goals than Everton's 27 this season.
However, they found their clinical edge in sensational fashion as their supporters joyously celebrated in the stands.
Calvert-Lewin's turn away from Dunk set the tone in the build-up to the first goal, with the England forward delivering a fine display in only his fourth start in three months.
There were numerous others that excelled including Doucoure, who was out of favour before Dyche's arrival, and scored twice for the first time in the English top flight.
Aside from his two goals, the second of which involved wonderful composure, McNeil, who covered more ground than any other visiting player (12.76km) also made telling contributions when tracking back to help out his defence.
Nathan Patterson also largely nullified the threat of Kaoru Mitoma, while James Tarkowski and goalkeeper Jordan Pickford both made important interventions to keep the hosts at bay.
Player of the match
McNeilDwight McNeil
Brighton & Hove Albion
Avg
- Squad number27Player nameGilmourAverage rating
5.43
- Squad number28Player nameFergusonAverage rating
5.15
- Squad number10Player nameMac AllisterAverage rating
5.10
- Squad number7Player nameMarchAverage rating
4.85
- Squad number22Player nameMitomaAverage rating
4.64
- Squad number20Player nameEncisoAverage rating
4.43
- Squad number13Player nameGroßAverage rating
4.17
- Squad number25Player nameCaicedoAverage rating
4.13
- Squad number30Player nameEstupiñánAverage rating
4.04
- Squad number5Player nameDunkAverage rating
4.02
- Squad number4Player nameWebsterAverage rating
3.97
- Squad number23Player nameSteeleAverage rating
3.96
- Squad number18Player nameWelbeckAverage rating
3.91
- Squad number6Player nameColwillAverage rating
3.91
- Squad number21Player nameUndavAverage rating
3.74
- Squad number40Player nameBuonanotteAverage rating
3.73
Everton
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameMcNeilAverage rating
8.81
- Squad number3Player namePattersonAverage rating
8.51
- Squad number16Player nameDoucouréAverage rating
8.46
- Squad number1Player namePickfordAverage rating
8.45
- Squad number9Player nameCalvert-LewinAverage rating
8.09
- Squad number17Player nameIwobiAverage rating
8.03
- Squad number2Player nameTarkowskiAverage rating
7.94
- Squad number13Player nameMinaAverage rating
7.91
- Squad number19Player nameMykolenkoAverage rating
7.64
- Squad number27Player nameGueyeAverage rating
7.62
- Squad number37Player nameGarnerAverage rating
7.60
- Squad number8Player nameOnanaAverage rating
7.31
- Squad number20Player nameMaupayAverage rating
6.60
Line-ups
Brighton
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 23Steele
- 13Groß
- 4WebsterSubstituted forColwillat 45'minutes
- 5DunkBooked at 21mins
- 30Estupiñán
- 25Caicedo
- 10Mac Allister
- 40BuonanotteSubstituted forMarchat 45'minutesSubstituted forGilmourat 78'minutes
- 21UndavSubstituted forEncisoat 45'minutes
- 22Mitoma
- 18WelbeckSubstituted forFergusonat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Sánchez
- 6Colwill
- 7March
- 20Enciso
- 26Ayari
- 27Gilmour
- 28Ferguson
- 29van Hecke
- 49Moran
Everton
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Pickford
- 3Patterson
- 13MinaBooked at 18mins
- 2Tarkowski
- 19Mykolenko
- 37Garner
- 27GueyeBooked at 25minsSubstituted forOnanaat 87'minutesBooked at 80mins
- 17Iwobi
- 16DoucouréBooked at 56mins
- 7McNeil
- 9Calvert-LewinBooked at 45minsSubstituted forMaupayat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Holgate
- 5Keane
- 8Onana
- 11Gray
- 15Begovic
- 20Maupay
- 26Davies
- 30Coady
- 50Simms
- Referee:
- Simon Hooper
- Attendance:
- 31,567
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home77%
- Away23%
- Shots
- Home23
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home15
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 1, Everton 5.
Goal!
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion 1, Everton 5. Dwight McNeil (Everton) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Amadou Onana with a through ball following a fast break.
Post update
Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Neal Maupay (Everton).
Post update
Attempt missed. Levi Colwill (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Pascal Groß with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Dwight McNeil.
Post update
Attempt missed. Moisés Caicedo (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Evan Ferguson.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Billy Gilmour (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pascal Groß.
Post update
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Vitalii Mykolenko.
Post update
Attempt saved. Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton. Neal Maupay replaces Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton. Amadou Onana replaces Idrissa Gueye.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Billy Gilmour (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pervis Estupiñán.
Post update
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Nathan Patterson.
Post update
Attempt missed. Levi Colwill (Brighton and Hove Albion) with an attempt from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Kaoru Mitoma following a corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Pascal Groß with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Nathan Patterson.
Post update
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by James Tarkowski.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Moisés Caicedo (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Evan Ferguson.
💙💙💙💙💙
They should be playing like that week in week out.
Brighton had a bad unlucky day at the office. They haven’t had many of them this season. They’ll bounce back.
14 goals in 2 games today. That’s more than all the premier league fixtures this weekend.
Goal Frenzy Bank holiday!
Brighton, well it looks like they were at the beach today.
Straight from the Lawro school of predictions LoL
Did Brighton underestimate Everton?
Were Brighton caught looking ahead to the Arsenal game?
Were Brighton still celebrating their last minute revenge win over Man Utd?
Did Brighton think that they just had to turn up and the three points were theirs?
All valid questions and/or possible reasons.
Forget the attacking profess.
Dwight McNeil worked his absolute socks off tonight.