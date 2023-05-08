Close menu
Premier League
FulhamFulham5LeicesterLeicester City3

Fulham 5-3 Leicester City: Foxes remain in deep trouble after latest defeat

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments115

Tom Cairney celebrates his goal against Leicester City
Tom Cairney scored his first Premier League goal since netting against Crystal Palace in October 2020

Leicester City's Premier League survival hopes suffered a blow as they were beaten 5-3 by Fulham at Craven Cottage.

The hosts opened the scoring through a Willian free-kick before strikes from Carlos Vinicius and Tom Cairney powered them into a 3-0 half-time lead.

Cairney added another after the restart before Harvey Barnes pulled a goal back for the visitors, who then saw Jamie Vardy miss a penalty in the 66th minute.

Willian re-established Fulham's four-goal lead with another fine strike before James Maddison netted Leicester's second with an 81st-minute spot-kick.

Barnes scored a late third but the struggling Foxes slumped to an underwhelming defeat.

Leicester remain just above the drop zone on goal difference with relegation rivals Nottingham Forest and Everton both playing later on Monday.

Fulham ended a three-match winless run and remain 10th, two points behind west London rivals Brentford.

Woeful Leicester booed off at half-time

Leicester are desperate for points and, with matches against Liverpool and Newcastle still to come, Foxes fans would have circled Fulham away as a must-win fixture in their battle to avoid the drop.

But against a side who had lost three of their past four matches at home, Leicester were woeful in the first half.

The Foxes fell behind in the 10th minute when keeper Daniel Iversen misjudged Willian's wide free-kick and the ball bounced underneath him before nestling in the bottom corner.

Vinicius' goal finished off a fine counter-attacking move before Cairney scored on just his third league start of the season with an impressive curling finish.

Trailing by three goals at the break, Leicester were booed off by the visiting fans and the mood only got bleaker when Cairney added Fulham's fourth in the 51st minute.

However, Barnes gave his side a glimmer of hope, before Vardy was caught by Leno midway through the second half - but when the striker missed the resulting spot-kick, any unlikely thoughts of a comeback ended.

Fulham soon added a fifth against a porous defence - and Leicester have now failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their past 20 games, an unwanted Premier League record.

There were ironic jeers when Maddison found the bottom corner from the spot in the 81st minute after he had been caught by Joao Palhinha in the box.

Barnes' 89th-minute strike made the scoreline look more respectable, but in truth the Foxes never looked like securing anything from the match.

Leicester could have gone three points clear of the drop zone with a win, but instead they remain 16th - level on points with Leeds and Nottingham Forest who are 17th and 18th.

More to follow.

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Fulham

Starting XI

  1. Squad number17Player nameLeno
    Average rating

    6.62

  2. Squad number2Player nameTete
    Average rating

    6.55

  3. Squad number4Player nameTosin
    Average rating

    6.14

  4. Squad number31Player nameDiop
    Average rating

    6.29

  5. Squad number33Player nameRobinson
    Average rating

    6.71

  6. Squad number26Player nameJoão Palhinha
    Average rating

    7.17

  7. Squad number6Player nameReed
    Average rating

    6.83

  8. Squad number8Player nameWilson
    Average rating

    7.30

  9. Squad number10Player nameCairney
    Average rating

    7.75

  10. Squad number20Player nameWillian
    Average rating

    7.91

  11. Squad number30Player nameCarlos Vinícius
    Average rating

    7.25

Substitutes

  1. Squad number5Player nameDuffy
    Average rating

    6.18

  2. Squad number7Player nameKebano
    Average rating

    6.55

  3. Squad number11Player nameSolomon
    Average rating

    6.62

  4. Squad number14Player nameDe Cordova-Reid
    Average rating

    6.44

  5. Squad number28Player nameLukic
    Average rating

    6.53

Leicester City

Starting XI

  1. Squad number31Player nameIversen
    Average rating

    3.31

  2. Squad number27Player nameCastagne
    Average rating

    3.24

  3. Squad number3Player nameFaes
    Average rating

    3.15

  4. Squad number4Player nameSöyüncü
    Average rating

    3.67

  5. Squad number16Player nameKristiansen
    Average rating

    3.04

  6. Squad number8Player nameTielemans
    Average rating

    3.18

  7. Squad number42Player nameSoumaré
    Average rating

    2.86

  8. Squad number26Player namePraet
    Average rating

    3.22

  9. Squad number10Player nameMaddison
    Average rating

    4.24

  10. Squad number7Player nameBarnes
    Average rating

    4.38

  11. Squad number9Player nameVardy
    Average rating

    4.02

Substitutes

  1. Squad number20Player nameDaka
    Average rating

    3.11

  2. Squad number22Player nameDewsbury-Hall
    Average rating

    3.10

  3. Squad number25Player nameNdidi
    Average rating

    2.65

  4. Squad number33Player nameThomas
    Average rating

    2.99

  5. Squad number37Player nameTetê
    Average rating

    3.04

Line-ups

Fulham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 17Leno
  • 2Tete
  • 4Tosin
  • 31DiopSubstituted forDuffyat 77'minutes
  • 33Robinson
  • 26João Palhinha
  • 6ReedSubstituted forLukicat 77'minutes
  • 8WilsonSubstituted forKebanoat 82'minutes
  • 10CairneySubstituted forDe Cordova-Reidat 82'minutes
  • 20WillianSubstituted forSolomonat 82'minutes
  • 30Alves Morais

Substitutes

  • 1Rodák
  • 5Duffy
  • 7Kebano
  • 11Solomon
  • 12Cédric Soares
  • 14De Cordova-Reid
  • 28Lukic
  • 38Harris
  • 49Dibley-Dias

Leicester

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 31Iversen
  • 27Castagne
  • 3Faes
  • 4Söyüncü
  • 16KristiansenSubstituted forThomasat 76'minutes
  • 8TielemansSubstituted forNdidiat 60'minutes
  • 42SoumaréBooked at 70minsSubstituted forDewsbury-Hallat 76'minutes
  • 26PraetSubstituted forTetêat 45'minutes
  • 10MaddisonBooked at 58mins
  • 7BarnesBooked at 24mins
  • 9VardySubstituted forDakaat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Ward
  • 6Evans
  • 15Souttar
  • 20Daka
  • 21Ricardo Pereira
  • 22Dewsbury-Hall
  • 25Ndidi
  • 33Thomas
  • 37Tetê
Referee:
Robert Jones
Attendance:
24,442

Match Stats

Home TeamFulhamAway TeamLeicester
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home17
Away18
Shots on Target
Home7
Away9
Corners
Home2
Away7
Fouls
Home13
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Fulham 5, Leicester City 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Fulham 5, Leicester City 3.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Kenny Tete (Fulham).

  4. Post update

    Harvey Barnes (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    João Palhinha (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City).

  7. Post update

    Hand ball by Carlos Vinícius (Fulham).

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Fulham 5, Leicester City 3. Harvey Barnes (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Patson Daka.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Shane Duffy (Fulham) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Tosin Adarabioyo following a set piece situation.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tosin Adarabioyo (Fulham) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Neeskens Kebano with a cross following a set piece situation.

  11. Post update

    Kenny Tete (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City).

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sasa Lukic (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Neeskens Kebano.

  14. Post update

    Carlos Vinícius (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Çaglar Söyüncü (Leicester City).

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Fulham. Neeskens Kebano replaces Harry Wilson.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Fulham. Bobby De Cordova-Reid replaces Tom Cairney.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Fulham. Manor Solomon replaces Willian.

  19. Post update

    Goal! Fulham 5, Leicester City 2. James Maddison (Leicester City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  20. Post update

    Penalty conceded by João Palhinha (Fulham) after a foul in the penalty area.

Page 1 of 7
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

117 comments

  • Comment posted by chewytoffee, today at 17:03

    Marcel Brands wanted the Everton board to give Marco Silva more time to turn the season around.
    The board ignored, and sacked Silva.
    Today proved once again how inept our board are.
    Congrats on a successful season Fulham, and Silva

    • Reply posted by La mitad mas que Indio, today at 17:05

      La mitad mas que Indio replied:
      You did this with Ancelotti too.

  • Comment posted by John Leicester, today at 17:05

    We get rid of Rodgers and bring in the IDIOT Smith and what does he do????
    He plays the EXACT same way that Rodgers did. Where do these CLOWNS come from? Never Never Land?

    • Reply posted by La mitad mas que Indio, today at 17:07

      La mitad mas que Indio replied:
      You should've sacked Rodgers sooner and that way you could've had Tuchel, or Nagelsmann.

  • Comment posted by Johnny, today at 17:03

    Support Leicester but quite honestly, they deserve to go down now.. second half restored some pride but first half was shocking.

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 17:09

      Sport Report replied:
      It's pick 2 from 4 to go down with Southampton.
      I'm going for Leeds and Everton.
      Leicester and Forest have the goals to save themselves.

  • Comment posted by gazza, today at 17:04

    as a leicester fan we were relegated months ago. . but we have had no defence all season. mass clearout including vardy the high earners for a fresh start in the championship. .

    • Reply posted by col83, today at 17:06

      col83 replied:
      You’re not relegated yet though