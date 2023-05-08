Match ends, Fulham 5, Leicester City 3.
Leicester City's Premier League survival hopes suffered a blow as they were beaten 5-3 by Fulham at Craven Cottage.
The hosts opened the scoring through a Willian free-kick before strikes from Carlos Vinicius and Tom Cairney powered them into a 3-0 half-time lead.
Cairney added another after the restart before Harvey Barnes pulled a goal back for the visitors, who then saw Jamie Vardy miss a penalty in the 66th minute.
Willian re-established Fulham's four-goal lead with another fine strike before James Maddison netted Leicester's second with an 81st-minute spot-kick.
Barnes scored a late third but the struggling Foxes slumped to an underwhelming defeat.
Leicester remain just above the drop zone on goal difference with relegation rivals Nottingham Forest and Everton both playing later on Monday.
Fulham ended a three-match winless run and remain 10th, two points behind west London rivals Brentford.
- Follow reaction to Fulham's win and the rest of Monday's Premier League action
- Visit our Fulham page
- Have a look at our Leicester content
Woeful Leicester booed off at half-time
Leicester are desperate for points and, with matches against Liverpool and Newcastle still to come, Foxes fans would have circled Fulham away as a must-win fixture in their battle to avoid the drop.
But against a side who had lost three of their past four matches at home, Leicester were woeful in the first half.
The Foxes fell behind in the 10th minute when keeper Daniel Iversen misjudged Willian's wide free-kick and the ball bounced underneath him before nestling in the bottom corner.
Vinicius' goal finished off a fine counter-attacking move before Cairney scored on just his third league start of the season with an impressive curling finish.
Trailing by three goals at the break, Leicester were booed off by the visiting fans and the mood only got bleaker when Cairney added Fulham's fourth in the 51st minute.
However, Barnes gave his side a glimmer of hope, before Vardy was caught by Leno midway through the second half - but when the striker missed the resulting spot-kick, any unlikely thoughts of a comeback ended.
Fulham soon added a fifth against a porous defence - and Leicester have now failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their past 20 games, an unwanted Premier League record.
There were ironic jeers when Maddison found the bottom corner from the spot in the 81st minute after he had been caught by Joao Palhinha in the box.
Barnes' 89th-minute strike made the scoreline look more respectable, but in truth the Foxes never looked like securing anything from the match.
Leicester could have gone three points clear of the drop zone with a win, but instead they remain 16th - level on points with Leeds and Nottingham Forest who are 17th and 18th.
More to follow.
How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Fulham
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number17Player nameLenoAverage rating
6.62
- Squad number2Player nameTeteAverage rating
6.55
- Squad number4Player nameTosinAverage rating
6.14
- Squad number31Player nameDiopAverage rating
6.29
- Squad number33Player nameRobinsonAverage rating
6.71
- Squad number26Player nameJoão PalhinhaAverage rating
7.17
- Squad number6Player nameReedAverage rating
6.83
- Squad number8Player nameWilsonAverage rating
7.30
- Squad number10Player nameCairneyAverage rating
7.75
- Squad number20Player nameWillianAverage rating
7.91
- Squad number30Player nameCarlos ViníciusAverage rating
7.25
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number5Player nameDuffyAverage rating
6.18
- Squad number7Player nameKebanoAverage rating
6.55
- Squad number11Player nameSolomonAverage rating
6.62
- Squad number14Player nameDe Cordova-ReidAverage rating
6.44
- Squad number28Player nameLukicAverage rating
6.53
Leicester City
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number31Player nameIversenAverage rating
3.31
- Squad number27Player nameCastagneAverage rating
3.24
- Squad number3Player nameFaesAverage rating
3.15
- Squad number4Player nameSöyüncüAverage rating
3.67
- Squad number16Player nameKristiansenAverage rating
3.04
- Squad number8Player nameTielemansAverage rating
3.18
- Squad number42Player nameSoumaréAverage rating
2.86
- Squad number26Player namePraetAverage rating
3.22
- Squad number10Player nameMaddisonAverage rating
4.24
- Squad number7Player nameBarnesAverage rating
4.38
- Squad number9Player nameVardyAverage rating
4.02
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number20Player nameDakaAverage rating
3.11
- Squad number22Player nameDewsbury-HallAverage rating
3.10
- Squad number25Player nameNdidiAverage rating
2.65
- Squad number33Player nameThomasAverage rating
2.99
- Squad number37Player nameTetêAverage rating
3.04
Line-ups
Fulham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 17Leno
- 2Tete
- 4Tosin
- 31DiopSubstituted forDuffyat 77'minutes
- 33Robinson
- 26João Palhinha
- 6ReedSubstituted forLukicat 77'minutes
- 8WilsonSubstituted forKebanoat 82'minutes
- 10CairneySubstituted forDe Cordova-Reidat 82'minutes
- 20WillianSubstituted forSolomonat 82'minutes
- 30Alves Morais
Substitutes
- 1Rodák
- 5Duffy
- 7Kebano
- 11Solomon
- 12Cédric Soares
- 14De Cordova-Reid
- 28Lukic
- 38Harris
- 49Dibley-Dias
Leicester
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 31Iversen
- 27Castagne
- 3Faes
- 4Söyüncü
- 16KristiansenSubstituted forThomasat 76'minutes
- 8TielemansSubstituted forNdidiat 60'minutes
- 42SoumaréBooked at 70minsSubstituted forDewsbury-Hallat 76'minutes
- 26PraetSubstituted forTetêat 45'minutes
- 10MaddisonBooked at 58mins
- 7BarnesBooked at 24mins
- 9VardySubstituted forDakaat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Ward
- 6Evans
- 15Souttar
- 20Daka
- 21Ricardo Pereira
- 22Dewsbury-Hall
- 25Ndidi
- 33Thomas
- 37Tetê
- Referee:
- Robert Jones
- Attendance:
- 24,442
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away9
- Corners
- Home2
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Fulham 5, Leicester City 3.
Post update
Foul by Kenny Tete (Fulham).
Post update
Harvey Barnes (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
João Palhinha (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City).
Post update
Hand ball by Carlos Vinícius (Fulham).
Goal!
Goal! Fulham 5, Leicester City 3. Harvey Barnes (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Patson Daka.
Post update
Attempt missed. Shane Duffy (Fulham) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Tosin Adarabioyo following a set piece situation.
Post update
Attempt missed. Tosin Adarabioyo (Fulham) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Neeskens Kebano with a cross following a set piece situation.
Post update
Kenny Tete (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Sasa Lukic (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Neeskens Kebano.
Post update
Carlos Vinícius (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Çaglar Söyüncü (Leicester City).
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Neeskens Kebano replaces Harry Wilson.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Bobby De Cordova-Reid replaces Tom Cairney.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Manor Solomon replaces Willian.
Post update
Goal! Fulham 5, Leicester City 2. James Maddison (Leicester City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Penalty conceded by João Palhinha (Fulham) after a foul in the penalty area.
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
The board ignored, and sacked Silva.
Today proved once again how inept our board are.
Congrats on a successful season Fulham, and Silva
He plays the EXACT same way that Rodgers did. Where do these CLOWNS come from? Never Never Land?