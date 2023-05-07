Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Injuries have restricted Leicester's Ricardo Pereira to just eight league appearances this season

TEAM NEWS

Fulham have no reported new injury problems ahead of Monday's fixture.

Aleksandar Mitrovic serves the final game of his eight-match ban, while Andreas Pereira and Tim Ream are out for the season with injury.

Leicester's Ricardo Pereira could feature after a hamstring problem and fellow defender Jonny Evans is also in contention following a virus.

Kelechi Iheanacho may return from a groin injury before the end of the season but this game comes too soon.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Leicester are desperate for points, but Jamie Vardy looks sharp again which is a big help. I can't understand why he didn't take the penalty which James Maddison saw saved against Everton last time out, but he will definitely get the next one.

The Foxes will give everything they have got, but I actually think Fulham are going to win. They have been very unlucky to lose their past three games by a one-goal margin, and played pretty well each time.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Fulham are looking to complete the Premier League double over Leicester for the second time, previously doing so in 2003-04.

Each of the last three Premier League fixtures between Fulham and Leicester City have been won by the away team.

Fulham

Fulham have lost their last three league matches.

They could equal the club's Premier League record of 14 win in a single season.

They have been defeated in three of their last four Premier League home games, as many as they had in their first 13 at Craven Cottage this season.

This season, 21 of Fulham's 34 Premier League matches have been decided by a one-goal margin (nine wins, 12 defeats), at least three more than any other side.

The Cottagers have lost their last two top-flight fixtures on a Monday.

Leicester City

After a run of eight defeats in nine league games, Leicester are unbeaten in their last three (W1, D2).

The Foxes have won just one of their last nine league fixtures on the road (D2, L6), failing to keep a clean sheet in any of those games.

They have gone a club Premier League record of 19 consecutive matches without a clean sheet. The Foxes are the only team in the top five European leagues not to have kept a league clean sheet since the end of the World Cup.

They have conceded first in 16 of their last 17 Premier League matches, losing the only game in which they opened the scoring in this run.

However, they have earned five points from their last three Premier League games (W1, D2) despite conceding the first goal each time.

James Maddison could become the first Leicester player to provide assists in three consecutive league appearances since Riyad Mahrez in 2016.

