League Two
WalsallWalsall12:30DoncasterDoncaster Rovers
Venue: Poundland Bescot Stadium, England

Walsall v Doncaster Rovers

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Walsall

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 12Smith
  • 18McEntee
  • 24Low
  • 6Monthe
  • 7Riley
  • 23Hutchinson
  • 14Comley
  • 3Gordon
  • 10Knowles
  • 9Wilkinson
  • 20Stevens

Substitutes

  • 5Daniels
  • 8Kinsella
  • 19Matt
  • 25Maher
  • 33Onabirekhanlen
  • 35Barrett

Doncaster

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 13Jones
  • 28Faulkner
  • 15Long
  • 10Rowe
  • 19Seaman
  • 14Biggins
  • 24Westbrooke
  • 29Degruchy
  • 21Hurst
  • 16Barlow
  • 20Miller

Substitutes

  • 1Mitchell
  • 3Maxwell
  • 5Olowu
  • 30Kuleya
  • 35Goodman
Referee:
Farai Hallam

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient462613760332791
2Stevenage462314960392183
3Northampton462215961421981
4Stockport4622131164362879
5Carlisle4620161065422376
6Salford4622101472531976
7Bradford4620161060421876
8Mansfield4620131370551573
9Barrow46189194752-563
10Swindon461514175954559
11Tranmere461514174547-259
12Grimsby461514174856-859
13Crewe461416164658-1258
14Sutton United461513184557-1258
15Newport461415175154-357
16Doncaster46168224563-1856
17Walsall461120154448-453
18Gillingham461314193549-1453
19Harrogate461216185867-952
20Colchester461214204449-550
21Wimbledon461116194859-1149
22Crawley461114214769-2247
23Hartlepool46916215177-2643
24Rochdale46911264569-2438
