League Two
TranmereTranmere Rovers0NorthamptonNorthampton Town1

Tranmere Rovers 0-1 Northampton Town: Sam Hoskins scores as Cobblers seal promotion to League One

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Sam Hoskins leads the promotion celebrations for Northampton Town
Match-winner Sam Hoskins leads the Northampton promotion celebrations

Northampton Town sealed promotion to League One as a sumptuous Sam Hoskins volley earned victory over Tranmere Rovers at Prenton Park.

The Cobblers needed maximum points to be certain of going up and held their nerve in a tense match, ensuring Stockport County's result against already relegated Hartlepool was irrelevant.

As it happened, Stockport failed to keep their side of the bargain, missing an injury-time penalty as they drew, meaning Jon Brady's side finished third - four points clear of County.

Northampton fans celebrated wildly as the news of that spot-kick miss - and the subsequent final whistle at Edgeley Park - filtered through.

Supporters poured on to the pitch, with match-winner Hoskins and numerous team-mates mobbed and carried aloft as they celebrated together.

The scenes of jubilation were partly down to sheer relief, as a draw or defeat coupled with victory for Stockport over Pools would have left Northampton contemplating more final-day heartache and another campaign in the fourth tier of English football.

Goal difference was behind possibly the cruellest ever final-day blow last season, when Jon Brady's side missed out on automatic promotion to Joey Barton's Bristol Rovers, who amazingly won their final game 7-0 to leapfrog Northampton despite their own 3-1 victory.

The Cobblers had to settle for the play-offs and were bundled out in their two-legged semi-final against Mansfield Town.

But there was to be no such agony this time, with any inevitable nerves calmed as they took the lead in stunning style inside five minutes.

A corner was headed clear at the near post, but only to Hoskins, who controlled the ball beautifully on his chest and crashed a volley past keeper Mateusz Hewelt from 18 yards.

Sam Hoskins volleys Northampton Town head against Tranmere Rovers
Sam Hoskins' 22nd league goal of the season put the Cobblers ahead inside five minutes

But although Rovers had little to play for in terms of their league placing, the chance to impress in the first game under Ian Dawes since his full-time appointment saw them edge possession for the rest of the first half.

They struggled to break down a well-drilled defence and created very little, but twice loudly claimed for a penalty and Town were also grateful to keeper Lee Burge who made a vital intervention to cut out a dangerous low cross.

At the other end Hoskins was twice off target as the visitors looked to extend their lead, first with a volley that drifted wide from the edge of the box and then blazing over with another long-range attempt.

The second half became increasingly nervy for the Cobblers, with Tranmere creating a few decent chances.

Lee O'Connor headed narrowly wide after a dreadful sliced clearance by Harvey Lintott, Kane Hemmings dragged a shot off target from 20 yards after some intricate interplay on the edge of the box and Sam Taylor saw a shot tipped wide by Burge.

The visitors had chances of their own, notably Louis Appere hesitating when in on goal, but they did not require the safety net of a second goal - either to secure victory, or earn promotion.

Cobblers heal scars of last season

Brady said Northampton's charge towards promotion this season was built on the "big scar" that was left by missing out on automatic promotion on goal difference on the final day last year.

And losing to Mansfield in the play-offs after their last-day heartbreak could have further derailed the Cobblers.

Instead, they have been among the challengers all season after winning eight and losing only one of their first 11 league games.

They stuttered a little in October when they won only one of their six league fixtures, and again early in the new year when they picked up just six points from a possible 18.

But since winning at Colchester at the end of February, they have won eight of their 14 games, losing only twice, to take a stranglehold on a top-three place.

Defeat by Bradford in their penultimate game meant, once again, the Cobblers would have to sweat on the final day, but there was to be no freakish last-gasp drama to deny them this time.

And although it has been very much a team effort, the quality of League Two's player of the year Hoskins has played a huge part in their success.

It was fitting that his stunning strike saw Northampton join champions Leyton Orient and Stevenage in League One next season.

Line-ups

Tranmere

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 23Hewelt
  • 2Dacres-Cogley
  • 5DaviesBooked at 71mins
  • 14TurnbullSubstituted forMumbongoat 89'minutes
  • 3Bristow
  • 24Hendry
  • 4O'ConnorSubstituted forBurtonat 67'minutes
  • 32Taylor
  • 17HughesSubstituted forTurner-Cookeat 45'minutes
  • 11Hawkes
  • 10Hemmings

Substitutes

  • 13Murphy
  • 18Jameson
  • 19Chalmers
  • 25Mumbongo
  • 27Burton
  • 33Turner-Cooke
  • 34Hoti

Northampton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Burge
  • 20Lintott
  • 6Sherring
  • 35Dyche
  • 24HaynesSubstituted forOsewat 38'minutes
  • 17McWilliamsSubstituted forHondermarckat 75'minutes
  • 12Leonard
  • 7Hoskins
  • 11Pinnock
  • 9AppéréSubstituted forNorman Jr.at 87'minutes
  • 19BowieSubstituted forHyltonat 87'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 10Hylton
  • 13Norman Jr.
  • 15Hondermarck
  • 21Felix-Eppiah
  • 26Osew
  • 29Yengi
  • 40King
Referee:
Craig Hicks
Attendance:
8,225

Match Stats

Home TeamTranmereAway TeamNorthampton
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home10
Away12
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home9
Away8
Fouls
Home8
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Tranmere Rovers 0, Northampton Town 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Tranmere Rovers 0, Northampton Town 1.

  3. Booking

    Danny Hylton (Northampton Town) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  5. Post update

    Delay in match (Tranmere Rovers).

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jay Turner-Cooke (Tranmere Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Josh Hawkes.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Harvey Lintott.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Northampton Town. Sam Sherring tries a through ball, but Danny Hylton is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  10. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Lee Burge (Northampton Town).

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Joel Mumbongo replaces Jordan Turnbull.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by William Hondermarck.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Josh Hawkes (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ethan Bristow.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Northampton Town. David Norman Jr. replaces Louis Appéré because of an injury.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Northampton Town. Danny Hylton replaces Kieron Bowie.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Tom Davies.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kieron Bowie (Northampton Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Louis Appéré.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Tom Davies (Tranmere Rovers).

  19. Post update

    Harvey Lintott (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jake Burton (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

104 comments

  • Comment posted by Ray, today at 14:46

    Well done and good luck Northampton. Thank you for the lend of your ground a few years back when we were on backsides, from a Coventry fan.

    • Reply posted by Oh Cobblers, today at 15:14

      Oh Cobblers replied:
      Thank you and you're welcome. Good luck for today and in the play-offs :)

  • Comment posted by Magnum PI sstaker, today at 14:34

    Congrats to Northampton. Completely stitched up by Scunthorpe last season. Very apt that Scunthorpe suffered relegation this season while Northampton got their promotion even if it was 12 months late.

    • Reply posted by Daz Pants, today at 14:49

      Daz Pants replied:
      Can anyone tell me what happened last year with regards to Scunthorpe please? (Without any risk of liable proceedings!) Many thanks.

  • Comment posted by ineedanewname, today at 14:44

    Well played all those promoted and not having Hollywood directors. Shame not as much publicity for equally deserving lower league teams. I salute you all and your supporters!

    • Reply posted by malvernstone, today at 14:50

      malvernstone replied:
      Agreed. The media/BBC narrative re Wrecsam this year has been tiresome.

  • Comment posted by NedTheGooner, today at 14:40

    Well done the Cobblers. Great comeback this season, after the scandalous last game debacle last season, fully deserved.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 14:47

    Sweet Karma for Cobblers also with Scunthorpe getting another relegation

    • Reply posted by Allan, today at 14:59

      Allan replied:
      Revenge is sweet

  • Comment posted by What the Dewson is going on, today at 14:51

    After being robbed of promotion last season because of final game shenanigans, poetic justice has finally been served to Northampton. Bravo, Cobblers!

  • Comment posted by Donks, today at 14:49

    Congrats to the Cobblers. Should have gone up last year, but for Scunthorpe playing a youth team and getting thrashed.

    • Reply posted by David R Boland, today at 14:56

      David R Boland replied:
      Both the weakened team & the 7-0 result were extremely suspicious in my opinion. Rovers were good, but not that good.

      Consequently, even though as an Exeter fan we don't have a good record against them & the play-off final was horrific, I bizarrely found myself desperately hoping they'd get promoted.

  • Comment posted by david, today at 14:33

    Justice is done!Cobblers promoted and Scunthorpe suffer further relegation.

  • Comment posted by AddyNTFC, today at 15:00

    Justice was done after last years stitch up between Bristol Rovers and Sc***horpe UTC

    • Reply posted by ClarkeGriffinandThe100 , today at 15:03

      ClarkeGriffinandThe100 replied:
      One cannot type Scunthorpe, one has to type cunning stunts.

  • Comment posted by Rita from Northampton, today at 14:44

    Well done The Cobblers,from an old time fan I remember seeing you get promotion to the old division 1,some of the best memories I have come from that year,but please 🙏 stay up from this promotion, broke my heart at Blackpool when we got relegated to the old division 2.Best of luck and congratulations to the whole club. 👍

    • Reply posted by Neville Bartos, today at 14:45

      Neville Bartos replied:
      Sue and Bob are chuffed too.

  • Comment posted by Peter Pan, today at 14:48

    Well played and fully deserved to the Cobblers on your promotion. Hope you have a great season next year 👍

  • Comment posted by Zipadee, today at 14:58

    Zipadee do da, Zipadee ay
    My oh my what a wonderful day
    Watching the Cobblers winning away
    Zipadee do da, Zipadee ay

  • Comment posted by David Ryan, today at 15:12

    Leyton Orient Fan Here. Congratulations To Northampton Town And Their Supporters on Achieving What You Should have had Last year... Look Forward To seeing You Guys In League One Next Year. Well Done Today.

    • Reply posted by Kirk, today at 15:34

      Kirk replied:
      Thanks congratulations to the o’s and Stevenage too the three best teams in league two get promoted.

  • Comment posted by DeShurland, today at 14:53

    Big game. Hoskins steps up (rightly underlining why he is player of the year). Up the cobblers.

    Big City Lights Don't Bother Me.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 14:47

    Congratulations Northampton from a Blade

    • Reply posted by tony, today at 14:52

      tony replied:
      A blunt Blade.You were a Scouser,Gunner who ever played at the weekend you were one of them.

  • Comment posted by Janner, today at 14:45

    Well done - from an Argyle fan.

  • Comment posted by McClelland, today at 15:09

    All the Best in League 1........... Congratulations Cobblers - from a Hartlepools United Fan.

    • Reply posted by vic park, today at 15:14

      vic park replied:
      I totally agree, from another Poolie, after the shambolic heartbreak of last year. Justice done.
      Well done, good luck in EFL 1.

  • Comment posted by ONWARDS UPWARDS, today at 14:53

    Justice

  • Comment posted by NeilB73, today at 14:32

    Get in The Cobblers! Thoroughly deserved as they've been in or around the top 3 all season.

    Good luck in League one next season.

  • Comment posted by fuming, today at 14:53

    Well done to the Cobblers! Remember watching MANY, MANY years ago as you went from Division 4, to 3, to 2, then 1! Exciting to then be able to watch the likes of Denis Law, George Best etc (told you it was many years ago 😂). Please don’t do what you then did in the following few years🫣…….Enough said!🤣

    • Reply posted by Allan, today at 14:57

      Allan replied:
      My hope too. Let's not repeat the second half of that!

As It Stands

<
TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient462613761342791
2Stevenage462413961392285
3Northampton462314962422083
4Stockport4622131165372879
5Carlisle4620161066432376
6Bradford4620161061431876
7Salford462291572541875
8Mansfield4621121372551775
9Barrow46188204753-662
10Swindon461613176155661
11Grimsby461613174956-761
12Tranmere461513184548-358
13Crewe461416164860-1258
14Sutton United461513184658-12