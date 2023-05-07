Close menu
League Two
TranmereTranmere Rovers12:30NorthamptonNorthampton Town
Venue: Prenton Park, England

Tranmere Rovers v Northampton Town

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Tranmere

Formation 4-4-2

  • 23Hewelt
  • 2Dacres-Cogley
  • 5Davies
  • 14Turnbull
  • 3Bristow
  • 11Hawkes
  • 4O'Connor
  • 17Hughes
  • 24Hendry
  • 10Hemmings
  • 32Taylor

Substitutes

  • 13Murphy
  • 18Jameson
  • 19Chalmers
  • 25Mumbongo
  • 27Burton
  • 33Turner-Cooke
  • 34Hoti

Northampton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Burge
  • 20Lintott
  • 35Dyche
  • 6Sherring
  • 24Haynes
  • 17McWilliams
  • 12Leonard
  • 11Pinnock
  • 19Bowie
  • 7Hoskins
  • 9Appéré

Substitutes

  • 10Hylton
  • 13Norman Jr.
  • 15Hondermarck
  • 21Felix-Eppiah
  • 26Osew
  • 29Yengi
  • 40King
Referee:
Craig Hicks

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient452612760332790
2Stevenage452313960392182
3Northampton452214961421980
4Stockport4522121164362878
5Carlisle4520151065422375
6Salford452291472531975
7Bradford4520151060421875
8Mansfield4520121370551572
9Barrow45188194752-562
10Swindon451513175954558
11Tranmere451513174547-258
12Grimsby451513174856-858
13Crewe451415164658-1257
14Sutton United451512184557-1257
15Newport451414175154-356
16Doncaster45167224563-1855
17Walsall451119154448-452
18Gillingham451313193549-1452
19Harrogate451215185867-951
20Colchester451213204449-549
21Wimbledon451115194859-1148
22Crawley451113214769-2246
23Hartlepool45915215177-2642
24Rochdale45910264569-2437
View full League Two table

