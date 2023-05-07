Bradford City v Leyton Orient

Line-ups
Bradford
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 1Lewis
- 2Halliday
- 36Stubbs
- 24Crichlow
- 3Ridehalgh
- 6Smallwood
- 40Clayton
- 10Walker
- 11Gilliead
- 12Banks
- 9Cook
Substitutes
- 5Platt
- 8Osadebe
- 13Doyle
- 16East
- 23Derbyshire
- 26Pereira
- 34Nevers
Leyton Orient
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 22Vigouroux
- 2James
- 19Beckles
- 4Ogie
- 32Hunt
- 12Brown
- 15El Mizouni
- 7Smyth
- 14Moncur
- 34Sadlier
- 16Drinan
Substitutes
- 5Happe
- 8Clay
- 10Sotiriou
- 11Archibald
- 23Kelman
- 24Sweeney
- 27Byrne
- Referee:
- Geoff Eltringham
Match report to follow.