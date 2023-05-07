Close menu
League Two
BradfordBradford City12:30Leyton OrientLeyton Orient
Venue: University of Bradford Stadium, England

Bradford City v Leyton Orient

Line-ups

Bradford

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 1Lewis
  • 2Halliday
  • 36Stubbs
  • 24Crichlow
  • 3Ridehalgh
  • 6Smallwood
  • 40Clayton
  • 10Walker
  • 11Gilliead
  • 12Banks
  • 9Cook

Substitutes

  • 5Platt
  • 8Osadebe
  • 13Doyle
  • 16East
  • 23Derbyshire
  • 26Pereira
  • 34Nevers

Leyton Orient

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 22Vigouroux
  • 2James
  • 19Beckles
  • 4Ogie
  • 32Hunt
  • 12Brown
  • 15El Mizouni
  • 7Smyth
  • 14Moncur
  • 34Sadlier
  • 16Drinan

Substitutes

  • 5Happe
  • 8Clay
  • 10Sotiriou
  • 11Archibald
  • 23Kelman
  • 24Sweeney
  • 27Byrne
Referee:
Geoff Eltringham

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient452612760332790
2Stevenage452313960392182
3Northampton452214961421980
4Stockport4522121164362878
5Carlisle4520151065422375
6Salford452291472531975
7Bradford4520151060421875
8Mansfield4520121370551572
9Barrow45188194752-562
10Swindon451513175954558
11Tranmere451513174547-258
12Grimsby451513174856-858
13Crewe451415164658-1257
14Sutton United451512184557-1257
15Newport451414175154-356
16Doncaster45167224563-1855
17Walsall451119154448-452
18Gillingham451313193549-1452
19Harrogate451215185867-951
20Colchester451213204449-549
21Wimbledon451115194859-1148
22Crawley451113214769-2246
23Hartlepool45915215177-2642
24Rochdale45910264569-2437
View full League Two table

