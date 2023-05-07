Grimsby Town v AFC Wimbledon

Line-ups
Grimsby
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Crocombe
- 7Emmanuel
- 26Smith
- 5Pearson
- 31Maher
- 3Driscoll-Glennon
- 15Clifton
- 16Hunt
- 30Khouri
- 9Lloyd
- 20Orsi
Substitutes
- 2Efete
- 4Green
- 6Waterfall
- 8Holohan
- 11Khan
- 18O'Neill
- 29Taylor
Wimbledon
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 13Broome
- 33Ogundere
- 5Nightingale
- 16Pierre
- 26Currie
- 4Woodyard
- 28Pearson
- 19McAteer
- 11Chislett
- 10Jaiyesimi
- 9Davison
Substitutes
- 1Tzanev
- 2Gunter
- 3Brown
- 7Janneh
- 15Pearce
- 24Bendle
- 39Bartley
- Referee:
- David Rock
Match report to follow.