League Two
GrimsbyGrimsby Town12:30WimbledonAFC Wimbledon
Venue: Blundell Park, England

Grimsby Town v AFC Wimbledon

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Grimsby

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Crocombe
  • 7Emmanuel
  • 26Smith
  • 5Pearson
  • 31Maher
  • 3Driscoll-Glennon
  • 15Clifton
  • 16Hunt
  • 30Khouri
  • 9Lloyd
  • 20Orsi

Substitutes

  • 2Efete
  • 4Green
  • 6Waterfall
  • 8Holohan
  • 11Khan
  • 18O'Neill
  • 29Taylor

Wimbledon

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 13Broome
  • 33Ogundere
  • 5Nightingale
  • 16Pierre
  • 26Currie
  • 4Woodyard
  • 28Pearson
  • 19McAteer
  • 11Chislett
  • 10Jaiyesimi
  • 9Davison

Substitutes

  • 1Tzanev
  • 2Gunter
  • 3Brown
  • 7Janneh
  • 15Pearce
  • 24Bendle
  • 39Bartley
Referee:
David Rock

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient452612760332790
2Stevenage452313960392182
3Northampton452214961421980
4Stockport4522121164362878
5Carlisle4520151065422375
6Salford452291472531975
7Bradford4520151060421875
8Mansfield4520121370551572
9Barrow45188194752-562
10Swindon451513175954558
11Tranmere451513174547-258
12Grimsby451513174856-858
13Crewe451415164658-1257
14Sutton United451512184557-1257
15Newport451414175154-356
16Doncaster45167224563-1855
17Walsall451119154448-452
18Gillingham451313193549-1452
19Harrogate451215185867-951
20Colchester451213204449-549
21Wimbledon451115194859-1148
22Crawley451113214769-2246
23Hartlepool45915215177-2642
24Rochdale45910264569-2437
