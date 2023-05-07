Close menu
League Two
NewportNewport County12:30CreweCrewe Alexandra
Venue: Rodney Parade, Wales

Newport County v Crewe Alexandra

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Newport

Formation 3-5-2

  • 30Townsend
  • 18Baker
  • 17Bennett
  • 28Demetriou
  • 2Norman
  • 24Wildig
  • 14Lewis
  • 20Charsley
  • 29Evans
  • 9Bogle
  • 48Rai

Substitutes

  • 1Day
  • 4Bowen
  • 11Waite
  • 16Kavanagh
  • 19McNeill
  • 22Moriah-Welsh
  • 49Stokes

Crewe

Formation 4-3-3

  • 23Booth
  • 24Finney
  • 15O'Riordan
  • 6Offord
  • 3Adebisi
  • 8Thomas
  • 18Finnigan
  • 7Long
  • 17Brook
  • 11Agyei
  • 9Baker-Richardson

Substitutes

  • 1Richards
  • 4Williams
  • 12Griffiths
  • 16Colkett
  • 21Uwakwe
  • 25Tabiner
  • 28Billington
Referee:
Anthony Backhouse

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient452612760332790
2Stevenage452313960392182
3Northampton452214961421980
4Stockport4522121164362878
5Carlisle4520151065422375
6Salford452291472531975
7Bradford4520151060421875
8Mansfield4520121370551572
9Barrow45188194752-562
10Swindon451513175954558
11Tranmere451513174547-258
12Grimsby451513174856-858
13Crewe451415164658-1257
14Sutton United451512184557-1257
15Newport451414175154-356
16Doncaster45167224563-1855
17Walsall451119154448-452
18Gillingham451313193549-1452
19Harrogate451215185867-951
20Colchester451213204449-549
21Wimbledon451115194859-1148
22Crawley451113214769-2246
23Hartlepool45915215177-2642
24Rochdale45910264569-2437
View full League Two table

