Newport County v Crewe Alexandra

Line-ups
Newport
Formation 3-5-2
- 30Townsend
- 18Baker
- 17Bennett
- 28Demetriou
- 2Norman
- 24Wildig
- 14Lewis
- 20Charsley
- 29Evans
- 9Bogle
- 48Rai
Substitutes
- 1Day
- 4Bowen
- 11Waite
- 16Kavanagh
- 19McNeill
- 22Moriah-Welsh
- 49Stokes
Crewe
Formation 4-3-3
- 23Booth
- 24Finney
- 15O'Riordan
- 6Offord
- 3Adebisi
- 8Thomas
- 18Finnigan
- 7Long
- 17Brook
- 11Agyei
- 9Baker-Richardson
Substitutes
- 1Richards
- 4Williams
- 12Griffiths
- 16Colkett
- 21Uwakwe
- 25Tabiner
- 28Billington
- Referee:
- Anthony Backhouse
Match report to follow.